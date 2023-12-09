Anjo World Four More Fun: A Celebration of Fun, Fantasy, and Community Outreach at Four

Anjo World Theme Park marks its 4th anniversary, promising several thrilling activities for visitors. Among the highlights are the much-anticipated Fourplay Cosplay 2023 and a spectacular Grand Fireworks display.

Chester Lim, President of Anjo World, said the theme park has become not just a family weekend getaway but is now a venue for various events.

“Anjo World continues to be the preferred venue for various events, such as corporate functions, family activities, and school tours, among others,” said Cedric Reyes, Head of Sales, Marketing, and Press Relations.

Adding to the festive atmosphere for the Christmas season, an impressive 8-meter inflatable Santa Claus, the largest of its kind in the country, welcomes guests as they enter the park.

Anjo World’s commitment to community outreach remains strong, as they will host 400 children from various orphanages, namely: Hope Mountain Foundation, Children’s Joy Foundation, Child Development Center, Bukas Palad Foundation, PADS-ADT (Philippines Accessible Disability Services- Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team, Missionaries of the Charity and Gift of Love continuing a tradition from past anniversary celebrations.

The recent opening of Travel Bee Minglanilla Inn, located at Belmont One, last August boosts Anjo World. Offering 30 rooms with 100 beds, the inn provides accommodations in three categories: Standard Hive Twin, Family Hive, and Superior Hive. Located across the theme park, Travel Bee Minglanilla Inn is expected to attract balikbayans, expats, and potentially international tourists, especially with the anticipated return of Japanese and Korean visitors next year.

Further diversifying its offerings, Anjo World has partnered with Cebu2World Development Corporation to launch Game Central at the Carbon Barracks in Cebu City. Mr. Lim explained that Game Central provides a wide range of classic and innovative games, appealing to various preferences with skill-based challenges and luck-oriented activities. It will continue to operate until the end of February 2024

He said this is a new business model and they are looking to open a similar facility in Cebu possibly.

Anjo World Theme Park is Cebu’s first world-class themed park and is located in Minglanilla Cebu. To know more about Anjo World Theme Park, visit their FB Page or website.