New law spares schools from use as evacuation centers

MANILA – The recent passage of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act would reduce the reliance and conversion of public schools into temporary evacuation centers in times of calamities, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

“This will ensure that educational institutions remain operational and can better serve their primary purpose, even in times of crisis,” the agency said in a statement over the weekend.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act on Dec. 6, aiming to establish a nationwide network of permanent and storm-resilient evacuation centers designed to withstand typhoon winds of up to 300 km. per hour and seismic activity of up to magnitude 8.0.

The evacuation centers will be fully equipped with sleeping areas, health care stations, sanitation facilities, and provisions for livestock, and will prioritize high-risk and disaster-prone areas.

It mandates the construction of permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality across the nation.

The signing of the new law comes as the country recovers from a series of tropical cyclones from October to November this year.

Earlier, OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said the establishment of permanent evacuation centers “is not just a legislative achievement” but also a resolve to protect the most vulnerable, lauding Marcos for building a more resilient Philippines.

“Your commitment to establishing robust evacuation centers will ensure that our citizens have safe havens during times of crisis, allowing them to rebuild their lives with dignity and support,” Nepomuceno said. (PNA)

