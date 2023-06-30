Olango Island to have P48M evacuation center, multi-purpose building soon

LAPU-LAPU CITY — The evacuation center and multi-purpose building will be situated within the mini city hall compound in Barangay Talima, Olango Island.

“Sayod ako sa dakong kaayuhan nga ihatag aning mga tangible projects kay muabag kini kanato nga mapadali og paabot sa mga katawhan ang atong mga serbisyo,” King-Chan said during the event.

(I know that these tangible projects will be a big help because these will help us to quickly reach to the public our services.)

Evacuation center in Olango

“Ang evacuation center gamit kaayu labi na sa panahon sa emergencies and calamities, para masiguro ang safety sa tanang Olangohanon,” she said.

(The evacuation center will be useful in times of emergencies and calamities to ensure the safety of all Olongohanons.)

Toledo, for her part, said that the project was under the convergence and special support programs towards the basic infrastructure project of the city government.

Mayor Chan on big ticket projects

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who also attended the event, thanked Congresswoman Chan for the projects because these would help a lot of Olongahons especially during calamities.

“Naay mga proyekto nga dili madala sa siyudad apan ang mga dinagko, adto nana sa atong kongresista,” Chan said.

(There are projects that the city cannot shoulder, the big projects, and that will all be on our Congresswoman.)

