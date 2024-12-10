Daily Gospel, December 10

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 10, 2024, which is Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 18, 12-14.

Jesus said to his disciples: “What is your opinion? If a man has a hundred sheep and one of them goes astray, will he not leave the ninety-nine in the hills and go in search of the stray?

And if he finds it, amen, I say to you, he rejoices more over it than over the ninety-nine that did not stray.

In just the same way, it is not the will of your heavenly Father that one of these little ones be lost.”

