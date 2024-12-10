Sinulog 2025: Partial list of contingents
Cebu City, Philippines — The Sinulog fever is on! Are you excited?
Here is the partial list of the competing contingents for Sinulog 2025 as of December 9, 2024, according to the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated.
Out of Town
1. City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild City of Kidapawan Province of Cotabato
2. Antipolo Maytime Festival Bukluran Dance Troupe
3. Bais City Festival Of Harvests Negros Oriental
4. James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild Saranggani Province
5. Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild Barug Dinagat Foundation, Dinagat Islands
6. Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc. Dipolog City
7. Kabilin Mindanao Province of Davao Occidental
8. Zamboanga Hermosa Festival
9. Tabaco College – Albay
10. Bakhaw Performing Arts Guild Nan Del Carmen Del Carmen, Siargao
Cebu City (Barangays / Schools)
1. Barangay Kamagayan Landonian Tribe
2. Asian College Of Technology Internation Education Foundation
3. Banauan Cultural Group
4. Aktivong Binaliwhanon
5. Banay San Nicolasnon
6. Abellana National School
7. Kalunasan Cultural Dance Troupe
8. Barrio Basak Pardo
9. Barangay Zapatera
10. Inayawan Talents Gu
11. Maampoong Baniladnon
12. Hugpong Day Asanon
13. Tribu Mabolokon
Cebu Province
1. City of Talisay
2. Malipayong Alegrianhon
3. City of Mandaue
The SFI said that they are targeting to have a total of 35 contingents. The deadline of the registration is on December 13.
