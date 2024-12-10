Sinulog 2025: Partial list of contingents

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 10,2024 - 09:59 AM

Cebu City, Philippines — The Sinulog fever is on! Are you excited?

Here is the partial list of the competing contingents for Sinulog 2025 as of December 9, 2024, according to the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated.

Out of Town

1. City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild City of Kidapawan Province of Cotabato

2. Antipolo Maytime Festival Bukluran Dance Troupe

3. Bais City Festival Of Harvests Negros Oriental

4. James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild Saranggani Province

5. Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild Barug Dinagat Foundation, Dinagat Islands

6. Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc. Dipolog City

7. Kabilin Mindanao Province of Davao Occidental

8. Zamboanga Hermosa Festival

9. Tabaco College – Albay

10. Bakhaw Performing Arts Guild Nan Del Carmen Del Carmen, Siargao

Cebu City (Barangays / Schools)

1. Barangay Kamagayan Landonian Tribe

2. Asian College Of Technology Internation Education Foundation

3. Banauan Cultural Group

4. Aktivong Binaliwhanon

5. Banay San Nicolasnon

6. Abellana National School

7. Kalunasan Cultural Dance Troupe

8. Barrio Basak Pardo

9. Barangay Zapatera

10. Inayawan Talents Gu

11. Maampoong Baniladnon

12. Hugpong Day Asanon

13. Tribu Mabolokon

Cebu Province

1. City of Talisay

2. Malipayong Alegrianhon

3. City of Mandaue

The SFI said that they are targeting to have a total of 35 contingents. The deadline of the registration is on December 13.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP