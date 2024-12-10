Mandaue housing beneficiaries to start paying P1,500 in January

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Beneficiaries of the housing project of Mandaue City will start to pay P1,500 monthly fee in January next year.

Karlo Cabahug, head of the Housing and Urban and Development Office, said this during the session of the city council on Monday.

He responded to additional questions from a councilor regarding his appointment as department head.

Ask not to collect yet

Cabahug said that the monthly fee was specifically for the maintenance of the building.

“To be clear, ang kana’ng ilaha gyud nga amount nga bayran, it’s for them. Sa ilaha na nga HOA (Houseowners Association) nga usage. It’s not going sa panudlanan sa siyudad but sa pagmanage sa building,” said Cabahug.

(To be clear, what they will pay is the amount that they were given, it’s for them. It is for the usage of the HOA (Houseowners Association). It’s not going to the coffers of the city but for the management of the building.)

“Atoang gihangyo sa homeowners association nga ayaw lang sa mo og collect until December. Pagstart na lang mo og January para start gyud og new nga year and para mas sayon inyo’ng pag-account,” Cabahug added.

(What we request from the homeowners association is that they will not collect yet until December. Just start in January so that it will start in the new year and so that it will be easier to account.)

Cabahug said that they have already received initial plan from the association that they want to install CCTVs for security.

Cabahug said that the money could also be used for installing solar panels promoting a greener approach and providing a more affordable electricity source.

During Cabahug’s appointment, City Councilor Joel Seno raised concerns about the possibility of lowering the monthly fees charged to beneficiaries, given that many were not financially capable.

Seno noted that these fees were not initially budgeted for and that beneficiaries were worried about their basic needs.

Cabahug said that this suggestion would be considered.

Transferred last August

The beneficiaries were transferred last August to the two buildings at the Tipolo Residences in Barangay Tipolo, the housing project of the city.

There were those who previously occupied the former Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), they were victims of the 2016 fire in Brgys. Guizo and Mantuyong and the 2019 fire in Brgy. Tipolo.

Additionally, Seno also inquired when would be the signing of the deed of usufruct between the city government and the beneficiaries as there was concern among the residents regarding this matter.

“Wala pa gyud daw silay document, wala daw silay security of tenure. Because pareho ra gihapon sila sa anytime papahawaon especially pananglitan if wala na sila nauyon-ni,” said Seno.

(They really don’t have documents, they don’t have security of tenure. Because it will be the same that they would also be asked to leave especially, for example, if they do not like you anymore.)

Cabahug explained that the signing is scheduled in January.

He said that it was being furnished to ensure there were no further amendments required.

The agreement will grant usufruct rights to the beneficiaries for the duration of their lifetime.

“Tinuod man gyud no nga naa pa gyud na ang kakuyaw sa mga residente especially wala pa silay dokumento katong formal, pero padayun atoang pag-assure sa atoang katawhan nga as long as nagsubay ta sa balaudnon, wala nay problema kay sila tanan kay sila man gyud ang mga sakto nga beneficiaries nga para nato dinha,” said Cabahug.

(It is really true that there is fear among the residents especially since they don’t have any formal documents, but we continue to assure them that as long as we follow the law, we don’t have a problem because all of the are really the right beneficiaries there.)

