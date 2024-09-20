Mandaue gov’t to add another P160M building to housing project

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —The Mandaue City government is set to construct another building at its housing project, the Tipolo Residences in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo.

City Budget Officer Lawyer Giovanni Tianero, said that the city was working on a P160 million budget to be allocated for the third building during the “Storya Ta! A Move to Good Governance and Transparency” forum with the media on Thursday, Sept. 19.

“Gi-marching order gyud sa atoang executive. Sa panahon pa gani sa building 2, si Mayor Jonas mao na gyuy gipaprioritize,” said Tianero.

(That was made a marching order by our executive. Even if it was at the time of building 2, Mayor Jonas have already let it be the priority.)

This would be the third building constructed at the Tipolo Residences. Building 1was funded by the city government while Building 2, was a donated from the Cebu Land Masters Inc. (CLI) as part of the developer’s compliance with the socialized balanced housing act.

The two condominium type buildings were turned over recently to the families that were displaced by the fires that hit Barangays Tipolo, Guizo and Mantuyong in 2016 and 2019. They were those who previously resided inside the Cebu International Convention Center.

“Kung makabantay mo sa Mandaue, we are more on people empowerment. We keep on saying that the government is for the people and by the people. Amoang gusto namo ni Acting mayor nga atoa gyud ipakita through action,” Cortes said.

(If you can see in Mandaue, we are more on people empowerment. We keep on saying that the government is for the people and by the people. What we want with acting mayor is that we will let them see through our action.)

“Atoa gyud gihatagan og importansiya ang housing. Ngano man? Atoang mga kaigsuunang kabus grabe’ng lisura ug kung dili nimo tabangan how can they be effective, kung ang ilang kahimtang dili nimo mauplift,” he said.

(We have given importance to houseing. Why? Our brothers who are poor are really having a difficult time and if you would not help them, how can they be effective, if you cannot uplift their situation.)

“Pero wala ta manghatag, atoang gipaagi og sweat equity, dili dole out, nga sila mismo adunay participation,” Cortes added.

(But we are not giving them, our way to this is sweat equity, and not a doleout, that he or she would have participation.)

Some of the fire victims were transferred to the transitory housing in Barangay Guizo. They will be the beneficiary of the Building 3, said Karlo Cabahug, head of the Housing Urban and Development Office.

Model

The Tipolo Residences project is the socialized housing initiative of the Mandaue City government in collaboration Cebu Landmasters Incorporated.

The project was planned to have five buildings. Building 4 and 5 were enrolled by the city to the national governmen’ts Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

The housing project of Mandaue was complimented by the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) and made it as a model.

Recently, NAPC officials visited Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede and benchmarked with Mandaue City, to learn their methods in the implementation of the housing project, giving hope to informal settlers to acquire decent housing.

“Nalipay sila. Niingun gyud sila nga nindot gyud. Nagbenchmark sila kay nakuan (praise) gyud sila sa Mandaue kung unsa ka progressive city. Ako giingnan sa leadership gyud, kung kinsay naglingkod, ang paglantaw niya (Mayor Jonas) ang progress gyud sa mga Mandauehanon,” said Cortes.

(They were really happy. They said that it was really nice. They did a benchmark because they really (praise) Mandaue and how a progressive city it is. I told them it was through the leadership, whoever sits, the vision (of Mayor Jonas) is the progress of the Mandauehanons.)

Aside from Tipolo Residences. Mandaue City still has other six socialized housing sites located in Looc, Opao, Cambaro, Paknaan and two areas in Barangay Subangdaku.

