3 WBO titles on the line for ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Renowned cockfighting derby patron, Dr. Winley Dela Fuente, is stepping into the boxing arena as a promoter, unveiling his passion for the sport with a major fight card set for February 8, 2025, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The event, dubbed “Binukbukay sa Sugbo,” marks Dela Fuente’s ambitious entry into professional boxing promotion through his outfit, OX KBDF Gaming Promotions, in collaboration with the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Promising to deliver top-tier action, the card features three WBO-sanctioned title fights, showcasing elite boxing talent from China, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, to revive Cebu’s vibrant boxing scene once dubbed as the “Mecca of Boxing in Asia”.

The main event pits South Korea’s Jong Seon Kang (20-1-2, 11KOs) defending his WBO Global featherweight title against former Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) super bantamweight champion Ryuto Owan (13-2, 8KOs).

WBO Oriental super featherweight belt

In another exciting clash, Chinese standout and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions pug Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (10-2, 7KOs) puts his WBO Oriental super featherweight belt on the line against Cebu’s very own Rodex Piala (10-1, 1KO) of the ARQ Boxing Stable.

Completing the main card, former world title challenger and WBO regional champion Genesis “Azukal” Servania (35-4, 16 KOs) returns to the ring, squaring off against China’s Aketelieti Yelejian (9-4-1, 2KOs) for the WBO Oriental lightweight crown.

Dela Fuente expressed his excitement about merging his long-standing love for boxing with his knack for organizing high-stakes events.

“People know me for derbies, but my love for boxing runs much deeper. For me, derbies are entertainment, but boxing is pure passion,” Dela Fuente shared during the event’s official launch at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino on Tuesday, December 10.

He later noted the significance of the sport in elevating the Philippines’ global recognition.

“This sport has put our country on the map. That’s why I’m determined to contribute to its growth by organizing boxing events that showcase our local talent and bring international attention to Cebu and the Philippines.”

World-class boxing

Dela Fuente, alongside Trevor Hammond, NUSTAR’s Senior Vice President for Gaming and Integrated Resort Operations, and WBO Asia Pacific Vice President Leon Panoncillo, aims to establish a series of events that will lay the groundwork for even bigger ventures.

“With the support of my partner and boxing judge Edward Ligas, the WBO and NUSTAR, and the Filipino boxing community, we hope this promotion becomes a stepping stone to hosting world-class boxing events featuring world title fights in the future,” he said.

Dela Fuente also clarified his role as a promoter, stating his focus would remain on organizing fight cards rather than managing individual boxers.

This approach, he explained, ensures his events attract the best talent from Cebu and beyond.

“Our first fight card on February 8 will serve as a gauge. Its success will determine our capability to hold larger, more ambitious boxing events,” he added.

