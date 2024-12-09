Big Yellow Boxing Promotions signal new era with ‘Bakbakan Uno’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After a five-year hiatus, Big Yellow Boxing Promotions is poised to reignite Cebu’s boxing scene with its much-anticipated event, “Bakbakan Uno,” on Tuesday, December 10, at ConEquip Philippines Inc. in Mandaue City.

This marks the promotion’s first fight card since 2019, as the organization was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. For CEO Seth Tio and his wife, Mayang, who also serves as the promotion’s key promoter, their return to action is a renewed commitment to the sport.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve organized a boxing event, but it feels great to be back,” Tio said during the pre-event press conference and weigh-in on Monday, December 8.

“We want to repackage our promotions with more fireworks, more action, and better production. Hopefully, the ‘Bakbakan’ series will grow in the coming months and years.”

Headlining the event is a 10-round bout for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight title between Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s rising star, Rhonvex “The Body Snatcher” Capuloy, and seasoned journeyman Jason Tinampay of Bohol.

OPPORTUNITY

Capuloy, hailing from Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental, enters the ring with a professional record of 11-3-3 (8 KOs). Despite recent setbacks, including two draws and a loss in his last three fights in South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, he remains a formidable prospect.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to win again, claim the belt, and return to the rankings,” Capuloy said in Cebuano.

“I’m grateful to my promoter and manager for giving me this chance before the year ends.”

Tinampay, meanwhile, boasts a record of 14-19-2 (11 KOs) and is determined to upset the odds.

“I’ve been dreaming of this belt for years, and I’ve worked hard to prepare for this fight,” Tinampay shared.

“We’ve studied Capuloy’s style and trained specifically to counter it.”

Both Capuloy and Tinampay weighed in 129.1 pounds to set their 10-rounder title fight.

For Tio, the “Bakbakan Uno” event is more than just a comeback; it’s a statement of intent for the future of Cebuano boxing.

“Our goal is to elevate our boxers’ careers and eventually position them for world championship opportunities,” he said.

The rest of the fight card will feature other Big Yellow Boxing Gym boxers including Reycar Auxilio vs. Jess Rhey Waminal, Jusue Bastillada vs. Paolo Fortun, Arlando Senoc vs. George Sedillo, Ming Hung Lee of Taiwan vs. Kim Lindog, John Rey Labajo vs. Dixson Ercillo, Mark Anthony Sarino vs. Norman Rusiana, and Emjie Felicilda vs. Ronnie Urgel.

