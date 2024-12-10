SHS-AdC champion trio commits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles have secured the commitment of three standout players from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, an eight-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school basketball champion.

Alden Paul Cainglet, Jelo Mar Rota, and Lars Fjellvang, three of the Magis Eagles’ most reliable players, are set to reinforce a Blue Eagles squad already boasting Cebuano talents such as Jared Bahay, Sean Quitevis, Michael Asoro, and Christian Porter.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 10, by SHS-AdC team officials.

The commitments come on the heels of SHS-AdC’s dominant performance in the CESAFI high school tournament, where they clinched a four-peat by sweeping the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in a best-of-three finals series at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cainglet, the 6-foot-3 co-captain of the Magis Eagles, shone in Game 1 of the finals with a 19-point explosion, leading SHS-AdC to a commanding 65-45 victory. Known for his height, versatility, and sharpshooting, Cainglet has been a cornerstone of the Magis Eagles’ offensive game.

Meanwhile, Jelo Mar Rota, a 6-foot-6 standout from Bantayan Island, has been touted as Jared Bahay’s heir apparent.

Rota, who participated in the 2023 NBA Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp in Singapore, finally confirmed his commitment to Ateneo during Tuesday’s announcement.

CESAFI FINALS

In Game 1 of the finals, Rota contributed 11 points and five rebounds in just 18 minutes of play, limited by foul trouble.

Adding to the Blue Eagles’ roster depth is 6-foot-7 Fil-Norwegian center Lars Fjellvang.

Fjellvang showcased his interior presence during the CESAFI finals, finishing Game 1 with four points, five rebounds, and a block, followed by five points and three rebounds in Game 2.

His increased minutes this season signify his growing role in the Magis Eagles’ rotation.

Notably, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin was closely monitoring the SHS-AdC players during the CESAFI finals.

While Baldwin declined to reveal specific recruitment targets in a post-game interview, the commitments of Cainglet, Rota, and Fjellvang underscore Ateneo’s efforts to fortify their squad with Cebu’s top talents.

The biggest question now centers around another standout from SHS-AdC, particularly Froilan Maglasang. The reigning Finals MVP, CESAFI 3-Point King, and Mythical Five member has yet to announce his commitment, leaving fans and observers eagerly awaiting his decision following this latest wave of player signings.

