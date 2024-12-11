Kanlaon victims: NegOcc dioceses seek prayers, donations for them

MANILA, Philippines – The Dioceses of Kabankalan and San Carlos, both in Negros Occidental, have asked the faithful for both prayers and donations for those affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon.

In separate social media posts, both dioceses said among the immediate needs of the affected families are food, water, basic hygiene kit, sleeping mats, and face masks.

“The recent eruption of Mount Kanlaon resulted to an urgent and massive evacuation to the affected areas and communities. As one consoling family of God in the Diocese of Kabankalan, it is just right to show our love and empathy to the victims of Kanlaon’s recent eruption finding refuge at St. Vincent Ferrer Shrine-La Castellana through in-kind, basic necessities, and cash donations,” the Diocese of Kabankalan said.

“In-kind donations such as food, water, face masks, hygiene kits, toiletries, sleeping mats, and beddings, may be dropped or delivered to the nearest parish in your area. For cash donations, you may send it at GCash #: 09177716917 (Fr. Ricon Dagunan),” it added.

The Diocese of San Carlos, meanwhile, issued a prayer for deliverance from calamities that was posted on its social media page.

Meanwhile, San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza prayed for the safety of Negrenses especially those living near the four to six-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ).

“Please pray for the protection of those within the vicinity of Mt. Kanlaon Volcano… Later, we will have a better assessment of how we can be of help,” he said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas on Tuesday.

Some 2,310 individuals or 662 families from Barangay Mansalanao are currently under the care of Saint Vincent Ferrer Parish-Shrine in La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Parochial Vicar, Fr. Romel “Boyet” Enar said other evacuees are temporarily staying at St. Vincent’s High School, which could only provided a limited space.

“Yung school namin ay hindi ganoon kalakihan pero… they’re putting one barangay in one evacuation center para mas madali yung documentation… Medyo magulo kasi, ‘yung rooms namin are all occupied and then we have an auditorium na hindi naman, wala kami mga tent (Our school is not that big. But they have already put one barangay in one evacuation center for ease of documentation. Our rooms are in disarray but are all occupied. We have an auditorium but we don’t have tents),” he said in a separate radio interview.

“Ang [local government unit] provided us with probably mga 10 siguro or 12 [tents]. ‘Yung iba parang cowboy na lang sa auditorium, ‘yung iba nasa gilid ng simbahan, front of the convent, parang ganoon na lang muna ‘yung kanilang ginagawa (The local government provided us with 10 or 12 tents. Some are trying to fit themselves at the auditorium. Some are staying outside the church, in front of the convent).”

The volcano erupted around 3 p.m. on Dec. 9, emitting 4,000 meters of black smoke.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has placed the volcano under Alert Level 3 or magmatic unrest, from Alert Level 2 or increasing unrest. (PNA)

