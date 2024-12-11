President Marcos creates system for children protection vs. all forms of abuse

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has approved the establishment of a one-stop system to ensure children’s protection against all forms of abuse that are detrimental to their development.

Executive Order (EO) 79 inked by Marcos on Dec. 8 establishes the Mahalin at Kalingain ating mga Bata (MAKABATA) Program and institutionalizes the MAKABATA Helpline 1383.

Under EO 79, the MAKABATA Program will serve as a one-stop system for addressing and monitoring all issues and concerns of children in need of special protection (CNSPs), with components that include reporting; rescue and relief; rehabilitation; and reintegration.

The EO defines CNSPs as persons below 18 years old, or those 18 years old and over but are unable to fully take care of themselves because of physical or mental disability or conditions, and are vulnerable to, or are victims of abuse, neglect, exploitation, cruelty, discrimination, violence, and other similar cases such as child labor, online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), child sexual abuse or exploitation of materials (CSAEM), child trafficking, and other circumstances that gravely threaten or endanger a child’s survival and normal development.

MAKABATA Helpline 1383

CNSPs also refer to children in conflict with the law, children living in alternative care, and children living with human immunodeficiency virus.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will lead the implementation of the MAKABATA program, while the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) will serve as the overall coordinating and monitoring body for the implementation of the MAKABATA Program.

All concerned government agencies are directed to designate MAKABATA coordinators, focal persons, and child protection officers, as may be necessary, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.

EO 79 orders the institutionalization of the existing MAKABATA Helpline 1383, a dedicated hotline number for the program operating round the clock.

The helpline, which will serve as the central reporting system for all CNSP issues and concerns, will continue to be under the CWC’s management and operation.

“All concerns received through any of the communication platforms of the MAKABATA Helpline 1383 shall be immediately acted upon or referred, directly or indirectly, to concerned government agencies and instrumentalities, including LGUs and private sector partners, for appropriate action and/or intervention,” according to EO 79.

“In this regard, the MAKABATA Program, through MAKABATA Helpline, shall establish and develop a referral pathway which will link all government agencies and instrumentalities, including LGUs and private sector partners, into a network of cooperation and collaboration with the overall aim of ensuring delivery of services to CNSPs under the MAKABATA Program,” it added.

EO 79 instructs the CWC to respond to all inquiries regarding CNSP issues and concerns; refers matters, issues, and concerns involving CNSPs to concerned government agencies; and implements a monitoring, evaluation, and feedback mechanism to ensure the provision of time and appropriate interventions to CNSPs.

The CWC is also tasked to coordinate with the Presidential Communications Office to promote and raise public awareness on MAKABATA Helpline 1383, as well as study and recommend ways to streamline services of existing helplines for CNSPs.

The DSWD and CWC are directed to issue the necessary guidelines for the effective implementation of EO 79, which takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

The funding requirements for the initial implementation of EO 79 will be charged against current and available appropriations of the DSWD, CWC, and the implementing agencies.

