1st H5N2 bird flu case reported in Camarines Norte
MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever case of H5N2, a bird flu subtype transmittable to humans, has been detected in Talisay, Camarines Norte, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Wednesday.
The DA’s Bureau of Animal Industry reported that the virus was found in a duck farm on December 6.
“This is the first detection of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) H5N2 in the country and the first recorded avian influenza case in the province,” the DA said.
The DA said quarantine procedures within the one-kilometer surveillance zone were conducted.
It also said the culling process of the birds in the area where the virus was detected has already been completed since Tuesday.
In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a person in Mexico had died in the first confirmed human case of the virus.
WHO said the patient had “no history of exposure to poultry or other animals.”
