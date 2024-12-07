Rasmo honors Magis Eagles’ community in historic CESAFI feat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo made history by becoming the winningest high school basketball coach in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI).

Despite the milestone, Rasmo humbly credited the school, his coaching staff, and the community for his team’s success.

Rasmo led the Magis Eagles to their eighth CESAFI title, surpassing the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers’ seven championships.

This victory also marked a historic four-peat for SHS-AdC, a testament to the resilience and strength of the program under his leadership.

During the awarding ceremony on Friday night, Rasmo’s gratitude was evident as he thanked everyone who supported him throughout his coaching journey.

“I could say that I’m blessed to be part of this institution. Kahit sino naman siguro nakalagay sa position ko, ganito rin mangyayari, so I give it to the school. Even before this, I’ve always felt blessed to be here,” Rasmo said.

The Magis Eagles secured their championship with a 66-55 victory in Game 2 of the Best-of-Three Finals against the determined University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars.

FINALS MVP

Outgoing player Froilan Maglasang delivered a stellar performance, scoring a game-high 20 points along with three steals, a rebound, and an assist—earning him Finals MVP honors.

This triumph, however, was far from easy. The Magis Eagles faced significant doubts entering the season after the departure of their star player and team captain Jared Bahay.

With over half of the roster composed of rookies and an opening-game loss to USJ-R, many predicted the end of SHS-AdC’s reign.

“Our season wasn’t a sprint; it was a marathon,” Rasmo said, reflecting on the challenges that he had to surpass.

The team responded with a 10-game winning streak, securing the No. 2 spot in the Final Four. They eliminated their archrivals, the UV Baby Lancers, in the semifinals before defeating the USJ-R Baby Jaguars to reclaim the title.

“We are eight-time champions, but this one is special. After Jared Bahay’s exit, everybody thought it was over. But the boys proved that our program is still alive and thriving. We will cherish this victory,” Rasmo added.

ROOKIES

Much of the Magis Eagles’ success came from its rookies, Kent Basa and Coriantumr Cabantog, whose contributions throughout the season were game-changers. Rasmo credited assistant coach and talent scout Francis Aoquico for discovering the Ilonggo standouts.

“Right after last year, Coach Francis worked tirelessly to find players to fill the void left by Bahay. We’re so blessed to have Basa and Cabantog. Credit to Coach Francis and his eye for talent—he’s been instrumental to our program’s success,” Rasmo said.

For Rasmo, this championship signifies more than just another trophy—it highlights SHS-AdC’s brilliant basketball program built on community support.

