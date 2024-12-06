Cesafi finals: Magis Eagles clinch Four-Peat, become winningest HS team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles cemented their dynasty by defeating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 66-55, to complete a sweep of the Best-of-Three Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Finals on Friday, December 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory not only secured their fourth consecutive Cesafi title but also etched their legacy as the winningest team in Cesafi high school basketball history, with eight championships—surpassing the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers’ seven titles.

For head coach Rommel Rasmo, this triumph marked his eighth Cesafi championship, and further cemented his legacy in the Magis Eagles’ basketball program.

Unlike their commanding 65-45 Game 1 win, the Magis Eagles faced a determined Baby Jaguars squad in Game 2. The match featured 10 lead changes and six deadlocks, with USJ-R showing tremendous grit and resilience to stay within striking distance.

The Magis Eagles, however, leaned on their experience and depth to weather the storm.

Froilan Maglasang delivered a stellar performance, dropping 20 points alongside three steals, a rebound, and an assist—earning him the Finals MVP honors.

Meanwhile, Jelo Mar Rota chipped in with nine points, a game-high 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to seal the victory.

USJ-R’s Kyle Barrieta led his team’s valiant effort with 15 points and four steals, but the Baby Jaguars ultimately fell short against the Magis Eagles’ championship pedigree.

Both teams came out firing in the first period, trading baskets and ending the quarter tied at 15-all. USJ-R briefly surged ahead with an 8-1 run, but Maglasang’s clutch three-pointer reclaimed the lead for SHS-AdC at 15-14.

The second quarter was another seesaw battle, with neither side giving an inch. The Magis Eagles eked out a slim 31-29 lead heading into halftime, setting the stage for a pivotal third period.

Coming out of the break, SHS-AdC took control with a decisive 23-12 third-quarter run led by veterans Rota and Maglasang. By the end of the quarter, the Magis Eagles had established a commanding 54-41 lead.

In the final frame, SHS-AdC maintained their double-digit advantage, with Coriantumr Cabantog and Maglasang steering the team to the finish line.

Despite a late triple from Barrieta that cut the lead to nine, 59-50, USJ-R’s comeback hopes were dashed by foul trouble and the Magis Eagles’ clutch free throws. SHS-AdC sealed the win with steady conversions from the stripe, stretching the final margin to 66-55.

Also, the Mythical Five awardees were announced. Besides Maglasang, he was joined by SHS-AdC teammate Kent Basa, Carlo Salgarino (UC), Roderick Cambarijan Jr. (UV), and J Lord Pepito (USJ-R). / mme

