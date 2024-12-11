DSWD sends 20,000 food packs for Mt. Kanlaon eruption victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A total of 20,000 food packs have been sent by the Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to its warehouses in Negros Island for distribution to the victims of the Mt. Kanlaon eruption.

On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11, repacking of goods continued at the VDRC facility located in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City.

Based on data from VDRC, 5,000 food packs were delivered to its warehouse in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, on Dec. 9, immediately after the eruption.

An additional 3,400 food packs were sent to the warehouse in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 11, a shipment of 6,600 food packs was scheduled for Bacolod City, and another 5,000 packs for Dumaguete City.

The total number of food packs distributed amounts to 20,000.

Each pack contains six kilograms of vacuum-sealed rice, milk powder, and canned goods.

The supplies will be given to families affected by the eruption.

According to DSWD’s Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) report on Wednesday morning, a total of 10,993 families or 37,699 persons from 23 barangays in Western Visayas (Region 6) and Central Visayas (Region 7) have been affected by the volcanic eruption.

Currently, 3,724 families or 12,368 persons are taking temporary shelter in 29 evacuation centers across the affected regions in the Visayas.

