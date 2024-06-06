30,000 food packs sent to Kanlaon eruption victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already sent a total of 30,000 food packs to families affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Oriental.

VDRC Admin Officer Enie Cuyos said on Thursday, June 6, that 20,000 food packs were sent to affected families in Negros Oriental, while 10,000 relief goods were sent to affected families in Negros Occidental.

Each family food pack contains six kilos of rice, ten canned goods, half a dozen Energen packs, and coffee.

According to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), there are currently around 317 individuals from 90 families living in evacuation centers in the five affected barangays. Mt. Kanlaon erupted on Monday evening, June 3.

Cuyos stated that they continue to repack goods in case there is a directive from the main office for additional food packs to be sent.

Cuyos added that the goods will also be sent to other local government units in the Visayas and Mindanao as requested.

The admin officer said that they regularly repack goods almost every day, depending on the supply of rice, in preparation for any possible calamity or emergency that may occur.

“We are preparing not only for Canlaon, for the whole Visayas and Mindano man nga regions, much more pa ang amoang giprepare so kaya ra namo sila isupply kung naa sila need nga family food packs. Ang Visayas Disaster Resource Center hub man ni siya para response sa Visayas and Mindanao region,” said Cuyos.

VDRC Admin Officer Romnick Emmanuel Balasabas said that there are currently about 124 individuals under the cash-for-work program who are repacking the family food packs, and they need around 180 individuals.

“So naa pa tay mga kulang.So kinsa tong willing dinha, qualified sa atoang cash-for-work pwede ta mo-inquire dinhi sa employment process. We are also inquiring for volunteers nga partners dinhi. They are willing nga magschedule dinhi puhon para motabang sa atoang Canlaon response,” said Balasabas.

