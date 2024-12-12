4 foreigners, 3 Thais arrested for making sex videos

By: The Nation/Asia News Network December 12,2024 - 06:00 AM

BANGKOK – The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) has arrested four foreigners and three Thais for making video clips of sex acts to distribute on online networks.

The ATPD, which is under the Central Investigation Bureau, had learned that several foreigners had used Thailand, especially Bangkok, as a production base for pornography, and began an investigation and made arrests recently.

The ATPD announced on Monday that the arrested foreigners included staff of the well-known TukTuk Patrol channel, which often had male actors driven in a tuk-tuk around Bangkok to spot and invite Thai women, especially sex workers, to perform in sex videos with them.

The seven suspects were initially charged with violating Article 287 (10) of the Criminal Code for producing pornographic materials with intent to sell and with violating Article 14 (4) of the Computer Crime Act for uploading pornographic material on to computer networks.

The APTD said computer forensics found that some suspects also had child pornography in their possession and the division would attempt to locate the children in the clips before adding human-trafficking charges against the suspects.

The ATPD identified the seven suspects by their first names and nationalities as:

– Benjamin, 40, Russian. He was accused of soliciting Thai women to ride a tuk-tuk with him before taking them to shoot sex-act videos with him at various tourist destinations. He later allegedly distributed the sex clips on X (formerly Twitter) and on his TukTuk Patrol website with 140,000 followers.

He was arrested at the immigration departure counter at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The ATPD said Benjamin admitted shooting sex clips but denied distributing them, saying his friends abroad did it.

– Volker, 48, German. He was suspected of shooting sex-act video with Thai transvestites who have not undergone sex-change operations. He allegedly distributed the videos on OnlyFans.

The ATPD said two Thai transvestites were later arrested and accused of distributing the videos on their own online channels with a combined number of followers of 150,000.

Volker was arrested at his rented house on Pattaya-Lagoon Road in Tambon Nong Prue of Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. He denied the charges.

– Zvezdan, 32, Serbian. Zvezdan was suspected of acting as a tourist to visit Thailand to coerce Thai women and transvestites to have sex for shooting video clips. His actresses included a well-known Thai porn star.

Zvezdan allegedly distributed the clips via X, Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans. He has some 200,000 followers.

He was arrested at his rented condo in Pattaya. He admitted the charges, the ATPD said.

– Andrei, 34 (ATPD still verifying his nationality). Andrei was suspected of shooting a threesome sex video with Thai women.

The ATPD alleged that his actresses included a well-known Thai porn creator. She and Andrei had a total of 600,000 followers.

Andrei was arrested at his rented condo on Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district. He admitted the charges.

– Thanasilp, 30. Thanasilp was charged with shooting videos of himself having sex with a Thai man to distribute via his own secret channel that he would charge viewers to access.

He was arrested at a hotel on Soi Lat Prao 71 in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district. He didn’t deny the charges.

– Saengthian, 26. Saengthian was charged with shooting a video of himself having sex with a Thai man to distribute via subscription online.

He was arrested at a boarding house on Soi Inthamara in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. He didn’t deny charges.

– Ratana, 36. Ratana was charged with shooting video clips of herself having sex and advertising them on her X page, and distributing them via OnlyFans with 200,000 followers.

She was arrested at a Pattaya hotel. She didn’t deny charges.

