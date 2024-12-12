Holiday safety tips for a worry-free Christmas 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christmas Day is just around the corner, and everyone is busy attending various holiday events and parties.

The public has fully embraced the festive mood of giving back and celebrating one of the most cherished holidays in the Philippines.

While the yuletide season is a time of joy and gratitude, it is unfortunately also a peak time for criminal activities.

Criminals often take advantage of the fact that many families and groups of friends are out in public celebrating the holidays. When residents leave their homes to spend their vacations elsewhere, the threat of home robbery becomes a significant concern.

Your holidays should be about joyful celebrations, not the stress of worrying about robbers or other criminals.

READ: Buying Christmas gifts? Here are some tips to consider

5 tips on how to celebrate Christmas on a budget

To help you stay safe, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has provided the following yuletide safety tips:

1. Protect your home from holiday thieves

As theft cases typically rise during the holiday season, ensure your home and vehicles are securely locked before leaving. Properly locking your house or car can significantly deter robbers.

2. Keep your lights on

Residences that appear unoccupied are more likely to be targeted by robbers. Leave outside lights on at night, and during the day, keep some lights on inside to give the impression that someone is home.

3. Secure your package deliveries

The season of giving often involves online purchases and home deliveries. To avoid theft, ensure packages aren’t left outside your home unattended. If you’re not available to receive a package, ask a trusted neighbor to accept it on your behalf.

4. Use social media responsibly

With the widespread use of social media, it’s important to be cautious about the information you share online. Avoid posting your whereabouts or tagging your location, especially when sharing photos of gifts or valuables.

5. Be careful with travel plans

If you’re traveling to visit loved ones or take a vacation, wait until you’ve returned home to share your trip details on social media. Publicly posting travel plans may alert criminals to your home being unoccupied. For added security, ask a neighbor or friend to check on your house periodically.

6. Exercise caution when answering the door

Some criminals pose as delivery personnel or solicitors after scouting potential targets. Be vigilant when dealing with unfamiliar individuals and avoid letting them into your home.

Authorities in Cebu City emphasize the importance of each resident taking personal responsibility for their safety, both inside and outside their homes, during December.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), encourages homeowners to implement safety measures to assist police in preventing robberies.

When going out, the public is also advised to prioritize personal safety. Avoid wearing expensive or flashy jewelry that could attract opportunistic criminals.

Macatangay also recommends choosing secure, well-lit ATMs guarded by security personnel when withdrawing money. These basic precautions can help the public avoid the trauma of becoming crime victims during the holiday season.

As public spaces fill with holiday crowds, law enforcers are stepping up their efforts to ensure everyone’s safety. Policemen will be patrolling the streets to enhance police visibility and deter criminal activities during the busy season.

Community members are also urged to cooperate with police officers to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

“To prevent further crimes from happening in our city, there must be a mutual cooperation among the members of the community and of course, the (Philippine National Police (PNP) being the frontline of crime prevention and crime solution,” said Macatangay.

With these yuletide safety tips, residents can feel more secure and focus on enjoying the holiday festivities with their family and friends. /clorenciana