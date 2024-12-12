Mother, daughter gunned down in Carcar City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An altercation between a man and his live-in partner ended in bloodshed after he was accused of killing not only the woman but also her underaged daughter in Carcar City last Wednesday evening, December 11.

Police in Carcar City confirmed arresting a 64-year-old man who allegedly gunned down his 38-year-old live-in partner and her 14-year-old daughter in their house in Brgy. Valladolid, Carcar City around 8 p.m. last Wednesday.

Based on initial investigations from the police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the suspect, identified as Jethro Lapiña, and one of the victims, Jennive Abella.

Lapiña was also allegedly drunk when he got into a verbal conflict with his partner Jennive inside their house, police said.

But the suspect suddenly drew out his gun, and began shooting his 38-year-old live-in partner and her daughter.

Jennive was fatally shot on her head while the daughter was struck with a bullet on her chest.

Both mother and daughter were declared dead on arrival after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police were able to track down and arrest Lapiña a few hours after the crime occurred.

In the meantime, further investigations continue to determine the motive behind the shooting but police believed it could possibly be a domestic dispute.

Carcar City is a 3rd class component city located approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

