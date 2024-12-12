Bakbakan Uno: Capuloy seizes WBF title in stunning knockout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rhonvex “Body Snatcher” Capuloy delivered a performance worthy of his nickname, securing a spectacular second-round knockout against Boholano Jason Tinampay to claim the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight title in the main event of “Bakbakan Uno.”

The event, put up by Big Yellow Boxing Promotions, took place on Tuesday night, December 10, at the ConEquip Compound in Mandaue City.

Capuloy’s body shot floored Tinampay, who grimaced in pain on the canvas.

International referee Rey Caitom Jr. counted to 10 while Tinampay remained down on his knees, signaling the end of the fight at the 1:15 mark of the second round.

With the win, Capuloy snapped a winless streak, improving his record to 12 wins (9 by knockout), 3 losses, and 3 draws. This victory marked a triumphant conclusion to his 2024 campaign, following a loss in Japan and back-to-back draws in the Philippines and South Korea.

Tinampay, on the other hand, suffered his 20th career loss, dropping to 14 wins (11 by knockout), 2 draws, and 20 losses.

Capuloy was not the only one to shine on the card.

His stablemate Reycar Auxilio (7-4-1, 6 KOs) dominated veteran Jess Rhey Waminal (16-12-1, 9 KOs), forcing Waminal to quit on his stool after the fourth round. The referee stopped the action, declaring a fourth-round TKO victory for Auxilio.

In another standout performance, unbeaten Big Yellow prospect Arlando Senoc (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated George Sedillo of Butuan City in impressive fashion, scoring a fifth-round TKO. Referee Tony Pesons stopped the fight at the 1:17 mark after Sedillo absorbed relentless punishment from Senoc.

Completing Big Yellow’s strong night of boxing, Mark Anthony Sarino and Emji Felicilda each earned unanimous decision victories over Norman Rusiana and Ronnie Urgel, respectively.

The undercard saw several exciting bouts, including Taiwanese boxer Ming Hu Lee’s first-round TKO win over Kim Lindog in their six-round encounter.

Butlig Stable’s Johnrey Labajo also scored a second-round TKO victory over Dixon Ercillo. Also, fighting policeman Jusue Bastillada of Toledo City earned a unanimous decision victory over Paolo Furtun in a six-round contest.

