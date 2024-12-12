PH gov’t to assist Filipinos in US regardless of immigration status

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine ambassador and consuls general in the United States said the government would assist Filipinos regardless of their status in anticipation of major immigration policy changes under the incoming Trump administration.

The diplomats have met on Dec. 10 to 11 to discuss a wide range of issues, particularly immigration, and craft “coordinated response.”

In a statement issued Thursday, the Philippine Embassy and Consulates General reaffirmed their “collective commitment” to supporting and providing consular assistance to Filipino nationals while respecting US laws.

“Recognizing the right of the US to enforce its own laws, the Philippine Embassy and Consulates General will intensify their engagement with relevant US officials to advocate for the protection of the rights of Filipinos residing in the US and the promotion of their security and welfare,” it read.

PH gov’t commitment

“The Philippine Embassy and Consulates General will continue to provide consular services to all Filipino nationals regardless of their immigration status,” it added.

The heads of posts said they understood the uncertainty felt by certain segments of the Filipino community in the United States following recent pronouncements by the incoming administration.

While the exact contours of the Trump administration’s policies had yet to take shape, the diplomats said this meeting was an important step to ensure they would have a “unified, coordinated, and effective response”.

President-elect Donald Trump vowed to reshape US immigration laws, including implementing strict border measures.

300,000 Filipinos

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said around 250,000 to 300,000 Filipinos would be at risk of being blacklisted or deported should Trump proceed with his promise of mass deportation for undocumented immigrants.

On top of immigration, the conference also touched on recent developments in the Philippine-US security and economic relations, including high-level engagements and agreements signed in the past year, and identified opportunities for the Philippines under the incoming administration.

“This planning session is especially important because not only are we taking stock of the work we have done for the last 11 months and preparing for a new year ahead, but we will need to prepare and strategize in the context of a new US administration,” Romualdez said.

The Philippines maintains its presence in the US through the Philippine Embassy in Washington D.C. and Philippine Consulates General in Agana, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. (PNA)

