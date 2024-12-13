GSIS to raffle off P1.5M for members, pensioners this Dec. 17

MANILA, Philippines – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is giving away P1.5 million in a raffle on Dec. 17 as a gesture of appreciation to its members and pensioners.

In a news release on Thursday, GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the “GSIS Touch and Win Raffle” would reward 300 winners with P5,000 each, aiming to encourage users to engage with the GSIS Touch mobile app for faster and more convenient services.

“It is our way of showing appreciation to our members and pensioners as we approach the holiday season while encouraging them to embrace the GSIS Touch app,” Veloso said.

He said members and pensioners who download and register for the app automatically earn one raffle entry, with additional entries for various app transactions.

“By using GSIS Touch, they not only gain access to faster, more convenient services but also get the chance to win and celebrate with us,” Veloso said.

For active members, each loan, such as the Multipurpose Loan, MPL Lite, or Emergency Loan, approved through the app from January 2024 onward earns two extra entries.

Members with loans overdue by more than six months are excluded.

Pensioners gain extra entries for using the app’s facial recognition for the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (APIR) or applying for loans such as the Enhanced Pension Loan or Pensioners Emergency Loan.

The raffle will be drawn using an audited electronic system, and winners will be notified via their registered mobile number or email.

The winners will receive their prizes directly on their GSIS eCards.

Launched in 2020, the GSIS Touch app has more than 1.5 million users, offering features like membership records, loan applications, claims tracking, and enhanced security options. (PNA)

