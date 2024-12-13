Siargao: Fault in submarine cable causes power outage

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines – The Siargao Electric Cooperative said Thursday that the fault causing the power outage on Siargao Island since Dec. 1 has been identified.

In a statement, the cooperative said the fault was found in a 1.6-km. section of a submarine cable, and it is being thoroughly assessed after it was retrieved from the seabed.

READ MORE:

Siargao power crisis: State of calamity declared by Surigao del Norte

Siargao suffers power outage for 8 days; state of calamity pushed

Zubiri sounds alarm as Siargao experiences no power for 5 days now

To address the power shortage, a 4.4-megawatt (MW) generator from Lanao del Norte arrived in Siargao on Wednesday.

The generator, set for commissioning on Friday, is part of a 16-MW alternative power solution for Siargao and Bucas Grande islands while repairs on the submarine cable continue.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 13 (Caraga Region) delivered 8,018 ten-liter bottles of drinking water to General Luna town residents affected by the power outage.

“A total of 3,048 bottles were successfully delivered on Wednesday, while the remaining 4,970 bottles were handed over to the local government unit on Thursday,” the DSWD-13 said.

The assistance was in response to a request from the local government, the agency added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP