Cebu graduate secures 14th spot in the 2024 Bar exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A graduate of the University of San Carlos landed in the 14th place in the 2024 Bar Exams, the results of which were announced by the Supreme Court of the Philippines at past 1 p.m. today, December 13.

John Daniel D. Hamoy of USC secured the 14th spot in the 2024 Bar Exams with a score of 83.1350 percent.

No graduate of Cebu schools, who took the exams, made it to the top 10.

According to the results released by the SC, the Kyle Christian C. Tutor of the University of the Philippines secured the No. 1 spot of the 2024 Bar Exams with a score of 85.77 percent.

Maria Christina S. Aniceto of the Ateneo de Manila University got the second spot with a score of 85.54 percent.

Gerald C. Roxas of the Angeles University Foundation School of Law landing in the third spot garnering a score of 84.3550 percent.

John Philippe E. Chua of the University of the Philippines got the 4th spot earning a score of 84.28 percent.

Jet Ryan P. Nicolas of the University of the Philippines secured 5th place in the exams with a score of 84.2650 percent.

Maria Lovelyn Joyce S. Quebrar of the University of the Philippines landed in 6th spot garnering a score of 84.06 percent.

Kyle Andrew P. Isaguirre of Ateneo de Manila University got the 7th spot after he earned a score of 83.9050 percent.

Jojo S. Macadine of the University of the Philippines secured the 8th spot with a score of 83.7450 percent.

Gregorio Jose II S. Torres of Western Mindanao State University landed in the 9th spot with a score of 83.5900 percent.

Raya B. Villacorta of the San Beda University got the 10th spot after she garnered a score of 83.47 percent.

The results were released at past 1 p.m. because Supreme Court en banc lowered the passing grade from 75 percent to 74 percent.

This meant that the percentage of passing is now 37.80 percent which translates to 3,962 new lawyers.

The 2024 bar examinations were held on September 8, 11, and 15, 2024, and are headed by the Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, Chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations Committee.

Initially, 12,246 registered takers were present, but on the first day of exams, only 10,502 showed up to take the bar exams. On the second day, the number dropped to 10,493.

The oathtaking is scheduled on January 24, 2025.

