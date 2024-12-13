Bar exam result 2024: Supreme Court says 3,962 passed

MANILA, Philippines — With a passing rate of 37.84 percent, the 2024 Bar examination produced 3,962 new lawyers in the Philippines.

Results of the country’s fourth digitalized Bar exam on Friday, Dec. 13, the Supreme Court announced.

Kyle Christian G. Tutor from the University of the Philippines topped the Bar with a score of 85.770%.

A total of 10,490 aspiring lawyers nationwide completed the tests held on Sept. 8, 11, and 15. This year’s Bar Committee chairman was Associate Justice Mario Lopez.

The Supreme Court designated 13 local testing centers for the 2024 Bar: six in the National Capital Region, two in Luzon, three in the Visayas, and two in Mindanao.

On the first day of the exam, Sept. 8, 10,504 examinees reported to testing centers, but two backed out by the afternoon. The number further declined to 10,493 on Sept. 11, the second day, and to 10,490 by the final day, Sept. 15.

The 2024 passing rate of 37.84% is slightly higher than the 2023 Bar exam’s 36.77%, where 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed. The 2023 exams were the third instance of the digitalized Bar and marked a return to the September schedule after 13 years.

The 2022 Bar exams, meanwhile, recorded a higher passing rate of 43.47%, with 3,992 out of 9,183 examinees succeeding.

The digitalization of the Bar exams, introduced in 2020-2021 examinations, has streamlined the process and expedited the release of results.

