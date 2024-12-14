Meet Kyle Christian Tutor, Top 1 of the Sept. 2024 Bar Exams

Consolacion, Cebu – Cebuano Kyle Christian G. Tutor topped the 2024 Bar Examination with an impressive score of 85.770%, earning recognition when the Supreme Court announced the results on Friday, December 13.

His achievement marks a significant milestone for his hometown of Lapu-Lapu City and the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law.

Following the announcement, Cebuanos and other topnotchers have flooded Tutor with congratulations, expressing their pride in his remarkable accomplishment.

Tutor’s educational journey

Kyle Christian Tutor’s journey to becoming the top Bar exam passer started in his early years in Cebu. He attended San Lorenzo Preparatory School in Lapu-Lapu City and later completed his elementary education at the Christian Academy of Makati. His high school years took him back to Cebu, where he enrolled at St. Augustine International School in Lapu-Lapu City before finishing at Philippine Pasay Chong Hua Academy.

In a quick chat with his auntie living here in Cebu, Gladys Tutor, she mentioned that Kyle Christian Tutor finished his preparatory and elementary school with flying colors, finishing as a valedictorian.

His academic path led him to UP Manila, where he earned his bachelor’s degree before continuing to the UP College of Law. At law school, Tutor proved not only his intellectual prowess but his leadership acumen as well. He graduated Cum Laude from the UP Law Class of 2024, ranking third in his class. His academic excellence was recognized with the Dean’s Medal for Academic Excellence and the Best Paper Award for his work in Administrative Law and the Law on Public Officers.

Beyond his academic achievements, Tutor was a recipient of the UP Law Scholarship Program and the Foundation for Liberty & Prosperity Scholar.

He also served as Vice Chair of the Philippine Law Journal, Volume 97, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to the legal profession.

Tutor’s family lineage

For Cebuanos wondering where they’ve heard or seen the Tutor family name before, Kyle Christian Tutor is related to Cebuana model and Lapu-Lapu City’s Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidate, Phoebe Tutor Godinez. The two are cousins, a testament to the pride-worthy legacy of the Tutor family.

For many aspiring lawyers in Cebu and beyond, Tutor’s success serves as a powerful inspiration. His top ranking in the 2024 Bar Exam reflects his unwavering dedication to excellence and the strength of the Cebuano talent.

With a promising future ahead, Kyle Christian Tutor is poised to make a significant impact in the legal field and proudly represent Cebu on the national stage.