Engkwentro 14: ARQ warriors Robles, Abne promise fireworks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s unbeaten warriors, Berlan Robles and Ian Abne, vow to defend their home turf against Chinese opponents in “Engkwentro 14” boxing spectacle of ARQ Sports.

The double-World Boxing Association (WBA) championship fights take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 14, at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City.

Both Robles and Abne made weight on Friday, showcasing their discipline and readiness for their respective WBA South title bouts.

Headlining Engkwentro 14, Robles steps into the ring for the WBA South flyweight championship. He tipped the scales at 110.8 pounds, well within the division limit.

However, his opponent, Chenghao Luo, came in hugely overweight at 118.2 pounds, immediately disqualifying him from claiming the title regardless of the fight’s outcome.

Robles, a proud Talisay City native, is eager to silence Luo, who boldly claimed he would score a knockout within eight rounds.

“Makita rani ibabaw sa ring. Ako gyud buhaton tanan nga madaog ni nako nga regional title kay kapila na ni na delayed ang fight tungod kay wala ka pirma ug kontrata akong kontra,” declared Robles.

With an unblemished record of 10-0-1 (4 KOs), Robles sees this fight as a pivotal moment in his career. Luo, who holds a respectable 7-1-1 (4 KOs), faces an uphill battle after taking the fight on just two weeks’ notice. Worse, he and fellow Chinese Jin Ping Yang arrived in Cebu at 3 AM on Friday.

Still, Luo expressed confidence despite the short preparation for Engkwentro 14.

“He saw his opponent’s fight videos before. He said that his opponent is good and has power. So, he will use his skills to win,” said Luo’s trainer, Ye Tian, through a translator.

In the co-main event, Ian Abne (11-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Jin Ping Yang (5-4-1, 1 KO) for the WBA South minimumweight title.

Personal fight for unbeaten Abne

Like Luo, Yang faced weight challenges, initially tipping the scales at 106.4 pounds for the 105-pound bout. However, Yang managed to shed the excess weight, keeping his title hopes alive.

For Abne, this fight is personal. With his family traveling from Mindanao to support him at ringside, the unbeaten boxer vowed to deliver an unforgettable performance in Engkwentro 14.

“Naa gyud matumba ani kay gipangandaman gyud ni nako ug maayo,” Abne promised.

Abne credited his six months of rigorous training, which included sparring and conditioning, as the foundation of his confidence. He even welcomed Yang’s aggressive style, calling it a perfect fit for his strategy.

“Ako gyud ipakita niya nga kaya nako siya i-knockout, nga dili lalim iyaha ko i-knockout sa six rounds lang,” he added.

Yang said he likes Abne’s southpaw style which mimics his own. He said through Tian that he will stop Abne within six rounds.

Undercard bouts

On the other hand, the Engkwentro 14 undercard features other ARQ Boxing Stable fighters eager to grab their chance to shine.

Welterweight Rodel Wenceslao takes on Ryan Sermona in an eight-round clash, while April Jay Abne, Ian’s older brother, faces Anferne Palarca in another eight-rounder. Angelus Pilapil squares off with Mohaleden Kalibo in a six-round bout.

