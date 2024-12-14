Camotes killing: Suspect behind death of couple, daughter nabbed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have apprehended the suspect behind the killing of a couple and their 14-year-old adopted daughter in San Francisco, Camotes island, Cebu last Thursday, December 12.

The suspect, 43-year-old Randy Martinez, was apprehended in Sitio Lantawan, Barangay Esperanza, Poro, Camotes at around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 14.

Martinez is accused of killing Bernardo Perez Sampan, 42; his wife Narsisa Sabroso Sampan, 41; and their adopted 14-year-old daughter.

The suspect is reportedly close friends with the couple and previously borrowed money from them. The couple sold vegetables and fruits for a living and frequently lent money to their acquaintances.

Last Thursday, he visited the victims at their residence in Sitio Timubo, Brgy. Cabungaan, San Francisco town, Camotes, Cebu.

After sharing a meal together, an argument allegedly ensued due to the suspect’s debt, which lead to him shooting the three victims on the head at around 11:50 p.m.

The victims died despite being rushed to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, the family’s youngest son was spared as he jumped out of the window minutes before the incident as his father instructed him to.

The minor narrated to authorities what happened before he fled and heard loud sounds coming from inside their house.

Law enforcers arrested Martinez, who hid at an empty hut in Brgy. Adela, Poro, during their hot-pursuit operation.

According to police, the hut’s owner was puzzled after noticing that it was being occupied by an unknown person. The owner then reported to local authorities, who immediately conducted verification.

After being discovered, Martinez ran away but was shortly apprehended in Brgy. Esperanza.

Policemen brought Martinez to the Camotes Police Station’s detention facility, where he is now detained. He will be facing charges of multiple murder.

Martinez admitted to being responsible for the crime after his arrest, according to police.

Based on the statement of the family’s youngest son, the suspect was possibly triggered after the couple denied his request to borrow money once again. However, police will still be conducting an investigation to verify the minor’s statement. /clorenciana

