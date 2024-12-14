Cebu City drug bust: Top drug courier caught with P51M ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers confiscated suspected shabu worth P51 million from a 57-year-old high profile drug suspect during a Cebu City drug bust on Friday, December 13.

The arrested suspect was identified as Jonathan Ungria Pastidio alias “Jotex,” a resident of Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

Pastidio was apprehend in a buy-bust operation conducted in the barangay at around 5:00 a.m.on Friday.

Operatives seized 7,500 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P51,000,000 from Pastidio’s possession.

In addition to this, they also recovered during the Cebu City drug bust other pieces of evidence including a paper bag and a backpack containing the concealed illegal drugs.

Pastidio is reportedly classified as a high-profile drug personality who has allegedly been managing the distribution of illegal drugs within Cebu City.

He typically transports between five to ten kilograms of illegal drugs every month, according to police.

As of this writing, the suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 (RPDEU7).

Pastidio will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Police Brigadier General Roy Parena, Officer-In-Charge of PRO-7, declared the Cebu City drug bust a victory in the agency’s fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs in Central Visayas.

“This successful operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes. Our focus is on safeguarding our communities, especially in the days before Christmas. Public safety remains our absolute priority,” he stated.

Parena also assured that PRO-7 will be intensifying their monitoring of borders, strengthening their intelligence operations, and enhancing coordination with other law enforcement agencies like the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

