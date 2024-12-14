Elmer Echavez’s bittersweet last dance in CESAFI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Elmer Echavez, his journey through the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. CESAFI basketball arena ended in a blend of victory and remorse.

The 25-year-old Talisay City native, known as one of the league’s elite scorers, recently closed the final chapter of his collegiate basketball career.

Despite facing countless challenges, Echavez led the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars to a hard-fought third-place finish.

In his final game, the veteran player made sure to leave an unforgettable mark, posting a game-high double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block — a stat line he had regularly delivered throughout his final season.

Ending his collegiate career on a high note, Echavez earned his second consecutive “Mythical Five” honor on December 7, alongside Finals MVP Raul Gentallan, Benedicto College’s Serge Gabines, UC’s Ray Charles Libatog, and UV’s AJ Sacayan.

It was a fitting recognition for a player who had given so much to the game.

CESAFI JOURNEY

Yet, as the curtain fell on his CESAFI journey, there were plenty of “what-ifs” that weighed on Echavez’s mind.

“There are a few things I wish I could’ve done differently, like the games we could’ve won. I regret that we didn’t get to finish stronger, especially in my final year,” he said.

“But despite everything, this season was special to me. We were undermanned, we had a lot of rookies, and we were a small team. But we fought against bigger squads, and we made it to the Final Four. I thank God for what we achieved. I’m really grateful that I was able to be the best player in my last game.”

In a season riddled with setbacks, the Jaguars faced their fair share of challenges.

Had it not been for last season’s controversy, where Echavez’s team was disqualified due to a teammate’s forged eligibility papers, the story might have been different. That controversy derailed their push for a third Mythical Five award for Echavez, a mark that seemed well within reach.

WEIGHT OF LEADERSHIP

This season, the Jaguars fought valiantly despite fielding a team mostly made up of rookies. Key veteran players were sidelined due to academic issues, leaving Echavez to carry the weight of leadership on his shoulders.

Despite these challenges, the Jaguars managed to secure the last spot in the Final Four, eventually securing third place with a hard-fought 70-67 victory over the favored Benedicto College Cheetahs.

Still, as he looked back on his career, Echavez can’t help but wonder about the missed opportunities.

“During the semifinals, we could have made it. We were so close. But in the elimination round, we were constantly adjusting because most of my teammates were rookies. We were short-handed, and it was tough. After playing against UC, I realized we could compete, but we just didn’t have the depth,” he said.

CESAFI DEBUT

His CESAFI debut in 2018 had also been bittersweet. Back then, Echavez, alongside former USJ-R stars Jaybee Mantilla and Jay-R Dinolan, had guided the Jaguars to the finals. But in the end, they fell short against the UV Green Lancers.

Despite the loss, Echavez holds no regrets. He never imagined his dream of becoming a varsity player would lead him to make such a significant impact at USJ-R.

Looking ahead, Echavez is focused on the future.

“After graduating with my marketing degree, I plan to work or, if the opportunity arises, I’d love to pursue semi-pro basketball. Right now, I don’t have any offers for the pros, but if one comes, I’ll grab it. Becoming a professional player has always been my dream, and I’m determined to keep going,” he shared.

“This Cesafi journey has been full of challenges, especially balancing basketball with family,” he added.

For Echavez, his CESAFI journey might be over, but he would surely be a role model for his rookie teammates and future Jaguars to persevere despite the adversities.

