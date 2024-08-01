Cebu City: Ex-con, angry at seeing his crush pregnant, punches her

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An ex-convict or a former convict was arrested after he attacked a woman, whom he allegedly had a crush on in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City on July 30. This was after he found out that she was pregnant.

Authorities, who investigated the incident, said the suspect, who was released from prison last January after serving time for assaulting a barangay tanod, got angry when he saw and learned that the woman whom he had a crush on was heavy with child.

“The victim was hit in the head and different parts of the body,” said an initial investigation report on the attack.

According to the victim, the suspect did not woo her and they were not in a relationship.

She was even surprised why the suspect suddenly attacked her.

It was found out that the suspect allegedly had a crush on the victim before he served time on prison.

He was allegedly planning to woo the victim when he would be released from jail.

But according to the victim, the suspect did not woo her.

On July 30, at past 8 p.m., when the suspect saw the victim and found out that she was pregnant, he suddenly lost it and attacked her.

He allegedly rained punches on the woman, who suffered bruises from the attack.

After the attack, the victim reported this to the police, who then arrested the suspect.

The suspect was detained at the Mambaling Police Station detention cell as a physical injury complaint was being readied against him.

