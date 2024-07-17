Aboitiz Land and Asmara Group launch Eco-Luxury Dining in Cebu’s Highlands

As Cebu’s tourism and hospitality industries thrive, sustainability becomes increasingly important. Amid global environmental challenges, Aboitiz Land and the Asmara Group are set to eco-luxury with a new project in the serene heights of Foressa Mountain Town.

On July 17, 2024, Aboitiz Land and the Asmara Group signed a Memorandum of Agreement to launch an exclusive bar and ristorante experience in Foressa Mountain Town. This unique establishment promises to blend sophisticated design with nature’s grandeur, offering a new dimension of luxury dining.

David Rafael, President and CEO of Aboitiz Land, shares his excitement about this venture: “We envision Foressa Mountain Town to have sophisticated points of interest meant for people to converge. The partnership heralds the beginning of activations that will ignite growth and vitality in Foressa. Our shared vision with Asmara, supported by their appreciation of the masterplan, is crucial as we shape how Foressa grows and thrives.”

The upcoming bar and ristorante, set to open later this year, will feature a fusion of local and Italian cuisine, expertly crafted cocktails, and an accurate selection of wines to cater to a discerning clientele. The interior design will be a testament to contemporary elegance, harmonizing with the surrounding landscapes. Asmara will soon introduce a unique cabin experience to further enrich their offerings at Foressa Mountain Town.

“Our vision is to offer more than just exceptional food and drinks; we want to provide a memorable experience for our guests,” said Carlo Cordaro, Founder, Creative and Lifestyle Director of the Asmara Group. “A stylish and contemporary interior with organic and sustainable design elements is set to complement the natural beauty of the mountains, with panoramic views that extend as far as the eye can see. Our goal is to create a space where guests can immerse themselves in the tranquility of nature while enjoying world-class cuisine and service.”

Aboitiz Land, Cebu’s homegrown developer of premier residential communities, presents Foressa Mountain Town as the backdrop to Rediscover Life—a lifestyle immersed in rolling terrains, lush forests, and soothing water features. Here, urban sophistication seamlessly blends with natural adventure. Nestled in Balamban’s highlands, it harmoniously combines these elements within the expanding West Cebu Estate, the Aboitiz mixed-use economic estate dubbed the country’s shipbuilding capital.

The estate’s continuing expansion is poised to usher in the transformation of Cebu’s western seaboard and of Balamban into a first-class municipality, evolving into a smart, next-generation, and sustainable economic estate complemented by commercial, residential, and institutional uses.

Asmara, an urban resort positioned in the luxury and premium segments, is renowned for its wellness center, which guarantees the wellness of its customers through a lifestyle and activities designed to promote health and relaxation. Every detail in Asmara is meticulously crafted to ensure customer satisfaction, using eco-friendly materials and providing a refined environment that serves as an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

This collaboration between Aboitiz Land and Asmara Group sets a new standard in eco-luxury, celebrating culinary excellence and environmental stewardship. As Aboitiz Land marks its 30th anniversary with “30 Years of Thriving,” it unveils exciting partnerships, new projects, and international expansions. This venture at Foressa Mountain Town highlights Aboitiz Lands’ commitment to innovative living and sustainability, creating lasting value for customers.

For commercial leasing inquiries, please reach out to Aboitiz Land at [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL

