Sinulog 2025: Mandaue to compete in festival’s Grand Showdown

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City has confirmed its participation in the Sinulog Grand Showdown in January 2025.

The announcement was made to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. late last week, marking a comeback for the city after several years of absence from this Festival. They are part of the 35 participants for the showdown.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of the Mandaue Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC), said that they had already begun the conceptualization of their performance.

“Rough draft pa gyud siya tanan. This week i-finalize namo tanan. Karun gusto gyud namo modaog,” said Cabahug.

(All of these are still rough drafts. This week we will all finalize them. Now, we really want to win.)

Pasko sa Mandaue

Over the past week, the MIPTAC and the Mandaue Dance Troupe have been actively involved in rehearsals for the cultural dance concert at the Heritage Plaza, which was held last Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of the city’s “Pasko sa Mandaue” celebration.

Cabahug said that after the Christmas break, the dance troupe would begin intensive rehearsals for the Sinulog performance, which would feature approximately 100 dancers along with an equal number of propsmen.

The city has allocated a budget of P7 million to support their participation, which includes funding for costumes and props.

Mandaue returns

Next year’s Sinulog marks the return for Mandaue City. Mandaue last participated in 2018, during the Sinulog sa Kabataan and not the grand showdown.

The city, however, has been participating in other events such as the Sinulog sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Carmen.

Cabahug said that the performance would offer a twist, continuing the tradition of innovation that the Mandaue City was known for.

The troupe, which is employed by the city government, also participates in other local events such as Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and engages in showcasing the culture of Mandaue to national festivals.

They also welcome visitors at the city hall whenever there are events. Some of the members of the dance troupe are out-of-school youth, giving them opportunities to work and showcase their talent.

