Sinulog: Danao City is back to compete for pride and glory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City is finally back to join as one of the competing contingents for Sinulog 2025.

Danao City mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano officially announced their local government’s participation in the grandest event in Cebu through his Facebook and Danao City’s social media page on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Durano said that for the past years, Danao City has been busy focusing and prioritizing in addressing the local concerns and innovating programs for the city’s development.

Consequently, Danao has achieved top recognitions including being the Top 1 Most Improved Component based on the City Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) Program, and its recent upgrade from a third-class income city to a second-class income city by the Department of Finance (DOF) through the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).

In just two years, Durano said that they have achieved so much, and they would want to express their thanksgiving to the Holy Child by rejoining the Sinulog Festival.

Danao City last joined Sinulog in 2017 in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan where they placed 2nd, and they also placed 3rd in the Sinulog grand ritual showdown for the Sinulog Based category.

According to the city’s PIO, Danao City joining the Sinulog 2025 will be the first time that it will be handled by the local government unit itself, since for the previous years, their contingent was through or handled by the Department of Education Danao City Division.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. earlier revealed that next year’s Sinulog will feature over 30 contingents from Cebu City, Cebu Province, and out of town.

The grand parade and ritual showdown will also be held back at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) after it was held in the South Road Properties this year and in the previous year.

