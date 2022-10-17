240 police recruits in CV get ready for RTC training in Consolacion.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Emotions poured as the newly accounted patrolmen and patrolwomen or new police recruits said goodbye to their families as they set to start their six months training at the Regional Training Center (RTC-7) in Consolacion town.

A total of 240 newly accounted patrolmen and patrolwomen have taken their oaths on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

A newly accounted patrolman and patrolwoman are those police recruits, who have passed the exams needed to become a policeman. These included the medical and physical exams.

Of these 240, there were only four women.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director presided the oath taking.

In his speech, Alba said that the training would surely not be easy as this had been designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills as they would become part of the Philippine National Police soon.

“We shall expect from you the highest standard of discipline, courtesy, and morality,” Alba said.

These PNP recruits were given two minutes to hug and say goodbye to their families, who were there during the oath taking.

“Dugay naman ni nakong gipangandaman. Nag-gwardiya man ko gikan pud. Gikan pageskwela kahibawo nako unsay consequences nga maabot ko ani nga time nga mabiyaan gyud nako sila,” Buenbinido Lañojan, one of the 240 PNP recruits said during a quick interview with the reporters earlier.

After completing the six months training, they will again spend another six months for Field Training program in different areas.

