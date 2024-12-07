CESAFI FINALS: UV sweeps UC, claims 16th CESAFI crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers further cemented their dynasty in the CESAFI men’s basketball scene by sweeping the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the Best-of-Three Finals.

UV clinched its 16th CESAFI title with a commanding 72-55 victory in Game 2 on Saturday, December 7, at the Cebu Coliseum. It was a complete contrast of last season’s finals series that concluded in a deciding Game 3.

The win etched UV’s name deeper into the annals of CESAFI history, establishing their unrivaled dynasty and marking head coach Gary Cortes’ sixth championship at the helm.

Sophomore standout Raul Gentallan, a native of Bukidnon, earned Finals Most Valuable Player honors with an all-around performance of 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal.

Last season’s MVP Kent Ivo Salarda led the Green Lancers’ offensive charge with 19 points, four rebounds, and three steals, while PJ Taliman chipped in 16 points, five boards, two steals, and a block.

For UC, rookie Jepherson Nonol stood tall as the lone bright spot, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Despite their third consecutive runner-up finish, the Webmasters fell short of matching UV’s firepower, despite beating the latter in the elimination round and went on undefeated in the elimination round and semifinals.

UV’S DOMINANCE

The Green Lancers imposed their dominance early on. After a 17-all deadlock, UV orchestrated a 5-0 spurt through baskets from Ryan Cañete and Kurt Isabelo to seize a 22-17 lead.

UC, however, showed resilience, closing the opening period within striking distance, 22-18.

In the second quarter, PJ Taliman carried the Green Lancers with crucial buckets, but UC countered with timely shots to keep the deficit at just one, 34-33, at halftime.

The Webmasters started the second half strong, with Ray Charles Libatog and Kendall Limana combining for a 7-0 blitz that gave UC a 38-34 lead.

UV quickly regained control, thanks to Kent Ivo Salarda, who scored 11 points in a 12-8 run that swung the momentum back to the Green Lancers. A clutch triple from Raul Gentallan and a fastbreak layup by AJ Sacayan pushed UV to a 55-45 advantage heading into the final period.

LARGEST LEAD

In the fourth quarter, UC’s Jepherson Nonol momentarily trimmed the lead to single digits, 59-50, but UV proved unyielding. Taliman’s jumpers and free throws from Gentallan extended the lead to 15, 67-52, as time winded down.

The Green Lancers left no room for a UC comeback. A Jimpaul Amistoso three-pointer and a Sacayan layup extended their largest lead of the game to 17 their biggest, 72-55, sealing their emphatic championship triumph.

UV outscored UC in the interior, 34-18, and the latter pay from blunders, scoring 22-7 points from turnovers.

Also earning the Mythical Five award besides Gentallan were USJ-R’s Elmer Echavez, Benedicto College’s Serge Gabines, UC’s Charles Libatog, and UV’s Aj Sacayan.

