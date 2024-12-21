Bohol steps into the ring with PMI for promising boxing initiatives

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and the Bohol Provincial Government have forged a groundbreaking partnership aimed at boosting the island’s stature as a premier destination for sports and tourism.

This collaborative initiative was highlighted during the official press conference and weigh-in for the “Kumong Bol-Anon 19” boxing event, held at the Bohol Provincial Capitol on Friday, December 20.

The event was graced by Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions president Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, and Bohol Provincial Supervising Administrative Officer John Maraguinot.

Aumentado expressed his administration’s commitment to exploring avenues to support PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions in their quest to stage larger international boxing events in the future.

“This is the first time in my term that the Province of Bohol is involved in international boxing promotions. We will explore all possibilities to fill the gaps and provide support for events that could potentially take place here,” Aumentado said.

WORLD TITLE FIGHT

Atty. Podot announced his plans to bid for a world title fight featuring their star boxer, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, against reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata. Suganob is currently the mandatory challenger for the title.

To ensure the success of such an event, Podot and veteran international matchmaker and trainer Edito Villamor have scouted Panglao Island for a venue that could host a world-class boxing event. Podot shared their excitement at having identified a location capable of accommodating both sports enthusiasts and tourists.

“Edito and I toured Panglao to find a suitable venue for a world title fight. We found resorts and hotels that can handle such an event,” said Podot.

However, Podot acknowledged the challenges of convincing Iwata, who is managed by one of Japan’s most prominent and affluent boxing promotions, led by Akihiko Honda, to defend his title in Bohol.

“Our Japanese counterparts have deep pockets, but there’s always a chance we can lure the Japanese champion to fight here. It’s a tall order financially, but we remain optimistic and committed to making it happen,” Podot explained.

KUMONG BOL-ANON 19

For now, Suganob is set to face Thai boxer Nanthanon Thongchai in a 10-round bout as the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 19.” A convincing victory is crucial for Suganob to maintain his No. 1 ranking in the WBO world light flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Iwata is recovering from a significant cut sustained during his recent title defense against Jairo Noriega.

According to Podot, Iwata has 180 days to defend his title, either against a top-15 challenger or, if the timeframe lapses, against the mandatory challenger. Podot is preparing for a potential tune-up fight for Suganob should Iwata return within the grace period.

In addition to these plans, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and the Bohol Provincial Government have outlined grander aspirations for next year.

According to Maraguinot, one key event will be a “Kumong Bol-Anon” fight card planned to be integrated into the Sandugo Festival, further elevating Bohol’s reputation in sports tourism.

“PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions has been an exceptional partner in promoting sports development. We share the belief that the business of sports is not solely the government’s responsibility but everyone’s. PMI embodies the spirit of collaboration,” Maraguinot said.

He added that the provincial government plans to support these events by providing prizes, trophies, and medals for participating boxers, ensuring the continued growth of the partnership with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

