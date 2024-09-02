Marbil orders in-depth review of ‘quota, reward’ system
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered an in-depth review into the claims of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido.
Espenido exposed the alleged “quota” and “reward” systems reportedly enforced during the PNP’s anti-drug campaign known as Oplan Double Barrel at the time of then President Rodrigo Duterte.
“We take these allegations with the utmost gravity,” Marbil said, as quoted in a statement on Sunday.
“The review panel, which is led by the Office of the Deputy Chief PNP for Operations (ODCO) and composed of the PNP Quad Staff, the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), and the Human Rights Office, has been tasked to thoroughly assess and evaluate Oplan Double Barrel, including Lt. Col. Espenido’s disclosures,” he noted.
Oplan Double Barrel
PNP said the review includes a detailed scrutiny and examination of all facets of the Oplan Double Barrel, especially those related to human rights, operational protocols and accountability mechanisms that took place during the campaign.
“Our objective is to address any concerns, ensuring that the PNP’s anti-drug operations are conducted in a manner that upholds the rule of law and respects human dignity,” Marbil pointed out.
Espenido’s accomplishments include taking down the illegal drug trade in Leyte’s Albuera town that was purportedly operated by confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa.
The Oplan Double Barrel was PNP’s flagship project in Duterte’s war on drugs.
“Double barrel” refers to the Oplan High-Value Target that chased big-time drug sellers, while the other one is Oplan Tokhang, which targeted small-time drug pushers.
