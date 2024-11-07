Brgy. Pulangbato urges emergency declaration over unfinished bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Pulangbato officials have requested that Cebu City declare a “state of emergency” due to an incomplete bridge project that has forced residents to use dangerous alternative routes.

The barangay council also sought to terminate the contractor’s contract, citing significant delays and safety concerns.

In a resolution dated October 7, Barangay Pulangbato formally requested Cebu City to declare a state of emergency due to hazards posed by the unfinished bridge project in Sitio Candarong.

The P24-million project, intended to connect Candarong to Tanay Road, was awarded to SBD Builders. Its original completion date was May 11, 2024.

Despite a 60-day extension pushing the deadline to September 30, 2024, the contractor completed only 36.02 percent of the work, resulting in a 63.98 percent negative slippage.

“The delays in completing the bridge have forced vehicles to use unsafe alternative and makeshift routes, which pose a serious risk to the safety of the residents, commuters, and transport operators in Barangay Pulangbato,” the resolution said.

The Pulangbato bridge, initially damaged by Typhoon Odette in December 2021 and further compromised by Tropical Depression Agaton in April 2022, has remained only partially functional due to delays in repair and construction efforts.

Barangay officials argued that the severe delays and the use of makeshift routes jeopardize public safety. They urged the city to reassign the project to a “reputable contractor in good standing.”

They highlighted the community’s urgent need for safe passage, saying that the delays “pose a serious risk to the safety of residents, commuters, and transport operators in Barangay Pulangbato.”

They added that the incomplete bridge has created hazardous conditions, where they noted that “the continued use of alternative routes increases the likelihood of accidents” and called for “urgent action to mitigate risks and restore safe transportation options.”

The officials also stressed the heightened risk of accidents and reiterated their request for the City of Cebu to “declare a state of emergency” to ensure swift and effective action.

In a recent regular council session, Majority Floor Leader Jocelyn Pesquera explained that the contract with SBD Builders had already been terminated due to “several infirmities” and non-adherence to approved plans.

She said that the project’s implementation deviated from the expected civil works, prompting the need for new bids and a revised Program of Works and Estimates (POWE).

Moreover, Minority Floor Leader Nestor Archival noted that the barangay’s resolution justified terminating the contract.

He added that errors in the original plans contributed to the project’s failure and suggested that disciplinary action might be necessary for those involved in the planning phase, as the contractor relied on flawed specifications.

Meanwhile, the barangay resolution was forwarded to the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), with an additional resolution calling for an executive session on December 4, 2024, to further examine the project’s implementation. /clorenciana

