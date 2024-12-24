P28.8M ‘shabu’ seized in CV two days before Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two days before Christmas Day, law enforcers in Central Visayas confiscated illegal drugs worth a total of P28,840,000 from two drug suspects.

On Monday, December 23, policemen conducted two separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Cebu and Bohol.

These buy-busts led to the confiscation of drugs worth millions from two high-value drug personalities.

READ MORE:

Cebu City drug bust: Top drug courier caught with P51M ‘shabu’

Personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Team (CDET) in Tagbilaran City, Bohol arrested 22-year-old Adrian Pagente at around 1:08 a.m.

The operation took place in Purok 7, Dangoy Street, Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City.

Authorities seized from the suspect’s possession 1.2 kilograms of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P8,160,000.

In addition, they confiscated a mobile phone, a backpack, and a motorcycle from the suspect.

Pagente is now detained at the custodial facility of the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of drug charges against him.

Cebu drug bust

On the same day, law enforcement agents in Cebu City apprehended a 38-year-old woman described as a high-profile drug suspect.

The suspect, alias “Nesan,” was nabbed in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Monday evening.

According to the Police Regional Office 7, the operation stemmed from several months of surveillance and intelligence gathering by agents of the City Intelligence Unit and the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Seized from the suspect were 3.010 kilograms of suspected shabu estimated to have a value of P20,680,000, along with other pieces of evidence.

Nesan remains in police custody while waiting for drug charges to be filed against her, as of this writing.

Following these two significant police operations, PRO-7 officer in command Police Brigadier General Roy Parena assured that they were actively pursuing individuals who were contributing to the illegal drug trade throughout the region.

“Our significant progress in the fight against illegal drugs is the result of cooperative efforts with law enforcement partners and the community aimed at reducing both supply and demand. We are actively pursuing those who attempt to distribute illegal drugs and will ensure they face the full force of the law,” said Parena, in a statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP