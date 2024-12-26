Barangay Umapad employees finally get 4 months of overdue salaries

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Christmas celebration for the employees of Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City was made merrier this year as they finally received their long-overdue salaries covering a span of four months.

The workers were paid their salaries for September to November in the second week of December, while the salary for December arrived on the 23rd, just two days before Christmas.

“Bisan og kuwang amo nadawat, bisan tuod og sakit, sagdi nalang at least nakabayad mi sa ginagmay namo nga utang. At least happy ang Christmas bisan kuwang,” said Bernard Intiya, chief barangay tanod, in an interview on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The 130 employees had not received their salaries since January due to a delay in the signing of the payroll by Barangay Councilor Libertine Lumapas, who serves as the chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations.

The 130 employees include clean-and-green personnel and Lupon members.

Previously, Lumapas addressed the issue, stating she refrained from signing the payroll citing concerns over irregularities in the appointment of employees.

She began to sign the payroll in September after the council approved the appointments.

Councilor Lumapas and Barangay Captain Reb Cortes have differing political affiliations, which was said to have contributed to the payroll delays.

Cortes is hopeful to secure the remaining seven months of wages for the employees.

Although the employees were pleased with the four-month payment, they are still hoping to receive the seven months’ pay for the work they have done.

Three employees were also disheartened as they continued not to receive their salaries.

Among those affected is Helen Sunggahid, the desk officer for Violence Against Women and Children.

Barangay Captain Reb Cortes believes that politics is the reason behind the non-payment of the other three employees.

As of this writing, Councilor Lumapas has yet to issue a statement to CDN Digital concerning these workers who have not received any payment.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP