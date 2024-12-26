Philippines to host Thailand in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup semifinals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) aims to rewrite history and overcome its struggles against Thailand as they host the first leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 semifinals on Friday, December 27, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium recently witnessed the PMNFT secure a vital 1-1 draw against Vietnam during the group stage of the tournament. This time, the Azkals are determined to deliver a home victory against a Thai squad that swept Group A with a flawless 4-0 record.

The semifinals will feature a two-leg format, with the Philippines hosting the first match tomorrow at 9 PM and Thailand hosting the return leg on December 30 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

In a presser on Thursday, the team’s head coach, Albert Capellas, said they will try their best to find the balance needed to beat the heavily favored Thais at home.

“In this tournament, we are experts in finding the balance. We have to. I think it’s one of the keys to why we are here today—because we find balance in the minutes we give every player. Every player that has the chance to play delivers their best, and some players come in to offer rest to others,” Capellas said.

“We are a group. Nobody is more important than the group. I always have this phrase: alone, we cannot achieve anything, but together we can achieve a lot of things. That means, from my point of view, there is no player more important than the group, and I think one of the strongest aspects of this team is their strong belief in doing everything together.”

The Philippines punched their ticket to the semifinals with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Indonesia on December 21, thanks to a game-winning penalty shot by Bjorn Martin Kristensen.

Kristensen, who made his debut for the Azkals in September, has been a revelation and will be a key figure in their bid for a historic upset.

Joining Kristensen in leading the Philippine offense are Sandro Reyes and Jarvey Gayoso, who will need to rise to the occasion against Thailand’s formidable defense.

On the other side of the pitch, Thailand will look to their leading scorers, Suphanat Mueanta and Akarapong Pumwisat, to maintain their unbeaten run. Pumwisat shone brightly in their final group stage match, netting two goals to secure their spot atop Group A.

The Azkals face a daunting challenge, as they have never beaten Thailand in the AFF Cup. The closest they came was a 1-1 draw during the group stage of the 2018 edition, which saw the Philippines advance to the semifinals. Most recently, the two teams clashed in October’s King’s Cup, where Thailand secured a convincing 3-1 victory.

Despite the odds, the Philippines is banking on home-field advantage and the energy of the Filipino crowd to inspire a breakthrough performance.

