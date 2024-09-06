Dapitan City kicks off September with Ironman 5150 and Noli Run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dapitan City rolls out the red carpet for the Ironman 5150 Triathlon and the Noli Run Heritage Race this weekend.

These two highly anticipated events coincide with the start of Philippine Tourism Month this September, further highlighting Dapitan City’s celebration of heritage, culture, and community spirit.

Known as a historical and tourist gem in Mindanao, Dapitan City made its mark in the sports tourism sector by hosting its first Ironman 5150 Triathlon last year, which drew over 400 participants from 11 countries.

The event’s success prompted Mayor Seth Frederick “Bullet” Jalosjos to promise an even grander race for its second edition, which takes place this Sunday, September 8.

A HISTORICAL EXPERIENCE

The Dapitan City LGU has committed to providing participants with more than just a race—offering a unique “blast from the past” experience.

Competitors will journey through Dapitan City’s historical landmarks, where no less than National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal once set foot, and through natural landscapes, making it a perfect blend of adventure and historical exploration for both athletes and tourists.

“We are excited to welcome triathletes and their families back to Dapitan, a city rich in history and culture. This event is not just a race but a celebration of our heritage. We hope to inspire both the youth and the community through the values of sportsmanship and positive competition,” said Mayor Jalosjos.

This year, over 400 triathletes from 12 countries will compete in the event, which features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run. The race will start and end at the Punto del Desembarco de Rizal on Sunset Boulevard.

A highlight of the course, known as “Rizal’s Trail,” takes athletes through historic landmarks once walked by Rizal during his exile, making the Ironman 5150 in Dapitan a truly unique sporting experience.

THE NOLI RUN

On the eve of the triathlon, Dapitan will also host the “Noli Run,” a four-kilometer heritage race inspired by José Rizal’s famous novel Noli Me Tangere. Participants will don costumes reminiscent of the novel’s era, bringing to life iconic characters as they run through Dapitan’s century-old streets.

Additionally, the local government has assured participants and spectators of a safe and secure event. Dapitan has proven its capability to host high-profile events, such as last year’s visit by the Foreign Armed Forces Attachés (FAFAs), which included international ambassadors.

With this year’s Ironman 5150 and Noli Run, Dapitan City continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism, offering a unique blend of competition, culture, and history.

