Another Jeju Air jet experienced landing-gear issue, returned – Yonhap

SEOUL – A Jeju Air passenger jet that departed Gimpo Airport in Seoul for Jeju on Dec 30 experienced an unidentified landing-gear issue after takeoff and returned to Gimpo where it landed safely, Yonhap news reported, citing an unnamed source.

This comes after a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival on Dec 29, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, leaving all but two dead.

South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Dec 30 ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country’s entire airline operation system once the recovery work on the crash is finished.

He has also declared a seven-day national mourning period until Jan 4.

Officials are investigating what caused the plane to crash-land, including why its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned and whether the plane had been struck by birds.

