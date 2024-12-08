Lady Jaguars rout SHS-AdC, retain HS girls volleyball crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars reaffirmed their supremacy in high school volleyball, clinching the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) girls’ volleyball championship in a commanding style.

Fresh off a bronze-medal finish at the prestigious Rebisco Volleyball League in Manila—where they battled some of the nation’s elite high school squads—the Lady Jaguars returned to Cebu brimming with confidence.

That momentum translated into a straight-sets victory over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16, in their championship match on Sunday, December 8, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug Campus gym.

READ: USJ-R Lady Jaguars go 3-0 in Rebisco Volleyball National Finals

USJ-R established their dominance early in the game, taking the first set with a convincing 25-18 win. However, the Magis Eagles, last season’s champions, refused to back down. In the second set, SHS-AdC clawed their way from a 17-all deadlock to a 22-18 lead, putting the Lady Jaguars on the ropes.

FIERY COMEBACK

But under the guidance of veteran coach Roldan Potot, the Lady Jaguars regrouped. Star hitter Angel Almonia spearheaded a fiery comeback, tying the set at 23-all. A series of defensive stops gave USJ-R the edge, and despite SHS-AdC forcing another tie at 24-all, costly errors—including a long serve—handed USJ-R the opportunity they needed. Rachel Ann Tecson’s decisive attack sealed the set, 26-24.

READ: USJ-R Lady Jaguars fall short in Rebisco 18-under finals

The third set saw the Lady Jaguars impose their will, jumping to a 12-7 lead and never looked back. With Almonia delivering back-to-back attacks to close out the match, USJ-R cemented their place atop the CESAFI girls high school volleyball hierarchy.

Potot revealed that three key players were sidelined due to chickenpox. Despite this setback, Almonia and Tecson rose to the occasion, delivering clutch performances when their team needed them the most.

Potot has set his sights on an ambitious goal this season by sweeping all four CESAFI volleyball titles—high school boys, high school girls, men’s, and women’s.

Last year, USJ-R came close, winning three out of four championships, with only the women’s team falling short in the semifinals.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP