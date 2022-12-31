Rudy Baldwin predicts 2023 as a year of bad karma

CEBU, Philippines — Popular fortune teller Rudy Baldwin once again gave her prediction for 2023 saying that it will be a year of bad karma.

On her YouTube channel, Baldwin gave her negative and positive predictions for the coming year.

Negative predictions

She emphasized that 2023 is a year of bad karma, “so ngayon maging maingat lamang ang lahat.” (So now, everyone should be more careful.)

She said that karma would come back faster to those who would do bad things.

According to her, crime will be prevalent in 2023.

“Mostly nangyayari po ito sa mga taong may mataas na posisyon katulad po ng mga taong nagtatrabaho sa batas… pangalawa ang politiko, pangatlo ang mga taong nagtatrabaho sa kapulisan,” she said.

(Mostly, this will happen to those people who occupy a high position like those who work in enforcing the law… second, those in politics, third, those who work as policemen.)

“Meron ding mga krimen sa mga ordinaryong tao pero mas nangingibabaw po ang krimen doon sa mga taong may pangalan, may ginagampanan. Siguro, mas maging maingat po tayo sa taong 2023,” she added.

(There will be crimes against ordinary folks but what will persist will be the crimes on those people with names, who hold a position. Perhaps, we should be more careful in 2023.)

She also warned students to be more careful in 2023 as she predicted a similar tragedy in a daycare center in Thailand would happen in 2023.

Baldwin also predicted earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, “Mga ilang lugar sa Pilipinas pag nakaranas ng lindol, masasabi nila sa sarili nila in the first time of the history , first time nangyayari merong ganitong kalakas na lindol”.

(There will be some places in the Philippines that can experience an earthquake, and they can say to themselves that this is the first time in history, first time that a powerful earthquake happened.)

Moreover, she said the effects of climate change would be felt in the coming year.

2023 is a year of water but it will be the opposite as the country will experience “extreme drought”, she said.

Positive predictions

She predicted that the country would win in an international pageant if we Filipinos would truly support our representatives.

Baldwin also advises netizens to support our bets instead of bashing them.

“One distraction na maranasan ng ating kandidata ay mga bashers,” she said.

(One distraction that our candidates will experience are the bashers.)

For sports, she advises them to focus and listen to their coach.

She said, there would also be reporters who would make their names in other countries.

According to her, fur babies like cats and dogs will give positivity at home in 2023.

“Isa ito (cats and dogs) sa mag-gaguide sa atin na hindi tayo mapapahamak.”

(These (cats and dogs) will guide us so that we will not come to harm.)

Baldwin encouraged everyone to pray and to do good things, “sikapin nating huwag gumawa ng masama sa ating kapwa. Magtulungan po tayo. Manalangin at magtiwala sa sarili.”

(Try hard not to do bad things to our fellowmen. Let us help each other. Let us pray and believe in ourselves.)

“Hindi natin kailangan maging perpekto, kailangan nating gumawa ng tama,” she said.

(We don’t need to be perfect, we just need to do right.)

Watch her 2023 predictions here:

