UNIQLO celebrates the Sinulog spirit with its UTme! Collection

January 2025, Cebu, Philippines – As the much awaited Sinulog festival approaches, UNIQLO proudly announces the launch of its first Sinulog-inspired UTme! Collection, One with Cebu, in collaboration with Cebuano artist, Hannah Soi, along with limited offers, promotions and activities exclusively available in UNIQLO Cebu stores.

UNIQLO offers exciting in-store experiences and promotions starting January 13.

One with Cebu

Through UTme!, customers get to personalize their own apparel, providing an interactive way for them to enjoy their clothing that truly reflects their individual style and creativity. Wearers are able to customize their shirts and tote bags with a variety of designs, where they can add text, graphics, and images to create their original piece of clothing—making it easy for them to craft clothing that is truly their own.

For the One with Cebu collection, UNIQLO has collaborated with Cebu’s very own mural artist and visual communications designer, Hannah Soi, with the purpose of encouraging everyone to celebrate the anticipated festival with a personalized touch. The collection brings together the heart of Sinulog, featuring the island, iconic landmarks, local delicacies, activities and dancers adorned in their traditional costumes. The designs symbolize Cebu’s festive energy and Cebuano pride, while encapsulating the lifeblood of the region.

Soi shares that being born and raised in Cebu, she grew up excited upon hearing the Sinulog music and seeing the colourful streets as this meant coming together with family and the community to celebrate the season. Her designs draw inspiration from this experience, admiration for the Cebuano culture, and the shared, unwavering faith in the Sto. Niño, all of which are reflected through vibrant colours, the Sinulog dancers and iconic landmarks, delicacies and activities.

Known for her colorful designs, each design is incorporated with the energy and vitality that truly reflect the beauty and diversity of Sinulog. With stylishly detailed and thoughtfully executed designs, the collection serves as a celebration of Cebu’s rich cultural heritage, offering both locals and visitors a chance to wear a piece of the festival’s lively spirit. Whether it’s about celebrating the colorful parade, admiring the beauty of Cebu’s culture and traditions, or vibing with the energy of the crowd, each design tells a story of what it truly means to be One with Cebu.

Experience Sinulog with UNIQLO’s Exclusive UTme! Collection and Festival Promotions

To create one’s own personalized shirt or tote bag, customers can visit UNIQLO SM City Seaside Cebu for the UTme! printing service, with a full lineup of Kids to Adult sizes, tote bags and mini tote bags.

Once in-store, they can choose to create their preferred customization style through choosing character stickers, painting through UTme’s in-app paint function, typing their own message or even using their own image to have it printed out on their shirt or tote bag. Cebu-Exclusive UTme! designs in adult sizes are also available in UNIQLO Ayala Center Cebu, UNIQLO Ayala Central Bloc, UNIQLO SM City Cebu, and UNIQLO SM J Mall.

In celebration of the Sinulog festival weekend, UNIQLO customers shopping in-store from January 17-19 may avail of the following promotion and activities:

Free Packable Duffle Bag – Receive a complimentary duffle bag with a minimum purchase

of P3,000 in Cebu stores. Sinulog-themed activities – Enjoy a fun custom face painting or wear a Sinulog UTme!

temporary tattoo at SM City Seaside Cebu and showcase your festival spirit!

Additionally, shop in any of the UNIQLO Cebu stores from January 17-23 and get the chance to win a free hotel accommodation or dining experience at the 5-star Nustar Cebu by scanning their UNIQLO app and turning on app notifications, with no minimum spend required.

Head to the nearest UNIQLO Cebu store to experience Sinulog with UNIQLO and get your hands on these exclusive Sinulog UTme! shirts today!

For further updates, check out UNIQLO’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, and Website.