Carcar City’s Mia Loureen Tamayo is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 Festival Queen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After two years of waiting for a new Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen, the crown would eventually remain with Carcar City.

Mia Loureen Tamayo of the famed Kabakaban Festival bested 39 other queens, securing a back-to-back win for Carcar City in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen tilt on Friday evening, August 26, 2022.

Tamayo was crowned by her successor Marla Alforque the 2019 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and some members of the Cebu Provincial Board during glitzy coronation rites at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Tamayo also bagged the Best in Group Production Presentation and Best Solo Performer awards.

Here is the complete list of winners for the major and minor awards for the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2022 search:

Major awards

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2022– Mia Loureen Tamayo (Kabkaban Festival, Carcar City)

First runner up– Krisha Andrea Pekitpekit (Dinagat Festival, Municipallity of Cordova)

Second runner up– Lorraine Hann (Panumod Festival, Municipality of Barili)

Third runner up– Justine Joy Mañacap (Sugat Kabanhawan, Municipality of Minglanilla)

Fourth runner up–Qatari Semblante (Rosquillos Festival, Municipality of Liloan)

Minor and special awards

Best Festival Costume– Qatari Semblante (Roquillos Festival, Municipality of Liloan)

Best in Group Production Presentation– Mia Loureen Tamayo (Kabkaban Festival, Carcar City)

Best Solo Performer– Mia Loureen Tamayo (Kabkaban Festival, Carcar City)

Miss Friendship– Chella Grace Falconer (Panagtagbo Festival, Mandaue City)

Miss Photogenic– Lorraine Hann (Panumod Festival, Municipality of Barili)

Tamayo received P50,000 in cash from the Cebu Provincial Government aside from other privately sponsored resort, and tour accommodation, a franchise of a local business, P16,000 additional cash, P2,000 voucher, and P20,000 worth of services from the event’s sponsors.

The other winners also received their own set of prizes.

A prejudging took place an hour before the start of the coronation night wherein the candidates were rated for their beauty of face and figure which accounts for 20 percent. The rest of the criteria include group production and presentation for 35 percent; solo performance for 25 percent, and stage presence and projection for 20 percent. Among the judges were Sinulog Festival Queen 2022 and Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith and Multiawarded Fashion Designer Peewee Senining. The coronation night proper has been divided into four segments: the candidate presentation, the group presentation, the solo performance, and the grand showdown. The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 grand showdown competition dubbed as “Festival of Festivals” is slated this Sunday, August 28, 2022, also at the CCSC. /rcg ALSO READ: SLIDESHOW: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 Festival Queens