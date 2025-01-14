cdn mobile

INC peace rally: Powerful display of unity and faith, says VP Duterte

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | January 14,2025 - 06:00 AM

INC peace rally

OCTOBER 17, 2024
Vice President Sara Z. Duterte during her press conference at the Office of the Vice President, Robinsons Cybergate Plaza, Mandaluyong City.
INQUIRER PHOTO/LYN RILLON

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday extended her gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for organizing a national peace rally, describing it as a “powerful demonstration of unity and faith.”

In a video message during the event itself, Duterte praised the INC for their desire for unity and peace as they held the gathering, dubbed the “National Rally for Peace.”

“I thank our brothers and sisters in the INC for their dedication to deliver understanding and unity to our countrymen,” said Duterte in Filipino.

“Amid the rising price of goods, poverty, and other challenges, a peaceful and united Philippines will never falter and will always rise up to challenges,” she added in Filipino.

The INC peace rally was simultaneously held in several cities nationwide.

According to the religious sect, the rally was held in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s previous call to discourage the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

With 2.8 million members known for voting as a bloc, INC is the third-largest religious group in the country.

