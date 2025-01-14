INC peace rally: Powerful display of unity and faith, says VP Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday extended her gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for organizing a national peace rally, describing it as a “powerful demonstration of unity and faith.”

In a video message during the event itself, Duterte praised the INC for their desire for unity and peace as they held the gathering, dubbed the “National Rally for Peace.”

“I thank our brothers and sisters in the INC for their dedication to deliver understanding and unity to our countrymen,” said Duterte in Filipino.

“Amid the rising price of goods, poverty, and other challenges, a peaceful and united Philippines will never falter and will always rise up to challenges,” she added in Filipino.

The INC peace rally was simultaneously held in several cities nationwide.

According to the religious sect, the rally was held in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s previous call to discourage the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

With 2.8 million members known for voting as a bloc, INC is the third-largest religious group in the country.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP